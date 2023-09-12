NFL Players Condemn Artificial Turf as Aaron Rodgers Suffers Season-Ending Injury: Prioritizing Profit over Players’ Well-being

Aaron Rodgers’ unfortunate injury in his first game with the New York Jets has sparked discussions about the use of artificial turf fields, leading several NFL players to criticize the league.
Multiple reports confirm that on Tuesday, an MRI revealed that Rodgers, 39, tore his Achilles on the fourth snap of his Jets career during the team’s overtime win against the Buffalo Bills,.
He was tackled by linebacker Leonard Floyd and had to be carried off the field.
JETS’ AARON RODGERS SUFFERS TORN ACHILLES, SEASON OVER: REPORTS
Several of Rodgers’ teammates have raised concerns about the field conditions at MetLife Stadium, particularly the turf, which was replaced earlier this year after widespread criticism from players.
“We wanted the NFL to prioritize grass fields for player safety, but it seems like the league is more concerned with profits,” said Jets receiver Randall Cobb, who played with Rodgers in Green Bay, in an interview with The Athletic.
