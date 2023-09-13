The Rising Trend: Discover Why Millennials Are Flocking to Mongolia!

It was a stormy night on a dirt road in the heart of Mongolia, near midnight. However, despite the challenging conditions, the river appeared manageable. My cousin Cole Paullin and I were in search of a camping spot, and after a long day of crossing streams in our rented four-by-four truck, I was exhausted.

“It seems fine,” I said. “Go for it.”

Cole accelerated, and suddenly, the front tires plunged off an unseen embankment, crashing onto the rocks below. The truck was now perched at a precarious angle, half-submerged in water. I could feel the water seeping in through a crack in the door, reaching my feet. It felt as though our rental deposit was flowing downstream.

Two young men from a nearby tent camp heard the commotion and came over to investigate. One of them waded into the waist-deep water with a message typed on Google Translate: “This is dangerous.” I was too embarrassed to feel frightened.

I lent him my rain jacket as he made some phone calls. Fortunately, we had cellular service in that remote location. Within an hour, a man arrived with a truck and a tow strap. We reversed at full speed while he accelerated, successfully getting us out of the river.

“That was like a rollercoaster, dude,” Cole exclaimed, channeling the slang of his hometown, Los Angeles. “What a ride.”

Despite living on different continents, with Cole in Philadelphia and me in London, we make it a point to meet up once a year for an adventurous trip. This year, we decided to embark on a weeklong drive across Mongolia.

Millennials like me, born between approximately 1981 and 1996, have been drawn to remote destinations like Mongolia. While other tourists flock to popular places like Santorini, the Eiffel Tower, and the Colosseum, we seek out less curated and more unique experiences. Perhaps this is a reaction to a world that has become increasingly condensed into our phones, where the same destinations are constantly showcased on Instagram and travel blogs. The accessibility we have gained in this digital age has come at the cost of serendipity.

Recognizing this desire among younger travelers, the Mongolian government has invested heavily in digital marketing campaigns targeting people aged 23 to 40. They have also invited social media influencers to visit Mongolia and share their experiences through videos. According to a survey from 2019 cited by the tourism ministry, nearly half of the visitors to Mongolia were under the age of 40.

Tour operators have responded to this growing interest, offering opportunities for young people to witness the Golden Eagle Festival, participate in the Mongol Rally, or compete in the Mongol Derby. These experiences cater to the adventurous spirit of millennials who crave the next unexplored frontier.

When Cole and I arrived in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, in late July, the line for foreign arrivals at the airport was crowded. We met fellow travelers like Olivia Hankel, a 25-year-old training for the Mongol Derby, and Willie Freimuth, a 28-year-old paleontology student studying fossils for the second year. It was clear that Mongolia had become a magnet for adventure seekers like us.

Last year, Mongolia saw a significant increase in visitors with nearly 250,000 arrivals, more than six times the number from the previous year. While the majority of visitors came from nearby countries like Russia, South Korea, and Kazakhstan, the number of tourists from Europe and the United States rose by more than 500% between 2021 and 2022.

Tom Morgan, the founder of Adventurists, a company that offers extreme trips in Mongolia, believes that the country provides a more captivating and transformative experience compared to popular tourist attractions like the Taj Mahal. He advises travelers not to plan too much and embrace the sense of freedom that comes from exploring the vast emptiness of Mongolia.

Cole and I hadn’t planned our trip extensively. We arrived with only our backpacks and a rental car booking from Sixt, which we weren’t even sure was confirmed. Sixt’s Mongolian offices operate through bank transfers, and we had sent over $2,000 to their account before our arrival. We were relieved to find that our booking was honored when we reached Sixt. However, we were informed that the SUV we had reserved was wrecked by the previous group, and we were offered a sturdier Russian-made UAZ pickup truck with a rooftop tent instead. Although it lacked a stereo and the air-conditioning was feeble, it proved to be reliable.

We considered ourselves fortunate to secure a vehicle from Sixt, as they were almost fully booked, and other car rental providers in the city were facing a similar situation. Max Muench, co-founder of the travel company Follow the Tracks, stated that they had sold out three times this season and had to add more dates. He explained that after the COVID-19 pandemic, people were yearning for a sense of freedom again and sought it in the vast emptiness of Mongolia.

As we ventured further into the country, we were captivated by the sheer emptiness that surrounded us. Approximately a quarter of Mongolia’s population remains nomadic, living in gers (round tents made of wood, tarp, and animal skins or fabric) on the expansive steppe. They move with their herds multiple times a year.

Guided by Google Maps, we encountered the true expanse of this emptiness. The sky stretched wide, and the horizon seemed to curve. We passed a herd of horses grazing on the grass, flicking their tails to ward off flies. Our destination was Hustai National Park, renowned for being home to the last truly wild horses in the world, as recognized by the Smithsonian.

After an hour on a dirt road, we arrived at a small entrance gate covered in dust. I asked the national park manager, Batzaya Batchuluun, if visitors often have difficulty finding the park. He explained that while most people come with a guide, young travelers like us are starting to arrive independently, relying on their phones for navigation. “They get here eventually,” he said.

Despite the remote locations, Mongolia surprises visitors with its connectivity. We had cellular internet service for a significant portion of our journey, thanks to a Mongolian SIM card. One day, while I watched camels in the desert, I even attempted the absurd task of purchasing Taylor Swift concert tickets through Ticketmaster (unfortunately, unsuccessfully).

The Mongolian government has been working to improve online access for citizens and tourists. Approximately 84% of the country has internet access, and many gers are equipped with solar panels to keep cellphones charged. The government has also been investing in paving the roads to popular destinations, making it easier for young travelers to explore the country independently. This has resulted in a new breed of nomads, young adventurers embracing the freedom provided by the Mongolian steppe.

The day after our encounter with the wild horses, as we explored Karakorum, Genghis Khan’s ancient capital, we met a group of European women. They were college friends on a two-week road trip who, like us, had chosen to forgo a guide and navigate using their smartphones. Maria Galí Reniu from Spain expressed their desire for an unorganized trip, where they could freely choose their camp spots. Hanna Winkler from Austria agreed, highlighting the flexibility and spontaneity of their journey.

Cole and I also relished the freedom to choose our own path. We camped under the starry sky, with the Milky Way shining brightly above our rooftop tent. During the day, we enjoyed picnics in golden canola fields or by meandering rivers. In Elsen Tasarkhai, a vast stretch of sand known as “mini Gobi,” we encountered a sudden hailstorm while exploring the dunes. It was a unique experience that added to the thrill of our adventure.

In Mongolia, the combination of breathtaking landscapes, cultural heritage, and the sense of freedom draws millennials and young travelers seeking a different kind of journey. The country’s efforts to promote less curated travel have paid off, attracting a growing number of visitors in search of authenticity and unique experiences.

As millennials continue to explore destinations off the beaten path, Mongolia remains a top choice. It offers an escape from the curated and repetitive travel experiences found on social media, allowing travelers to create their own unforgettable adventures in the vastness of the Mongolian steppe.

Reference