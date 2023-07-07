Siena and UAlbany Basketball Exercise Caution Regarding Summer Competition Proposal

The NCAA is currently exploring ways to make the summer season more exciting for college basketball. However, Siena and the University at Albany have doubts about this idea.

According to the initiative being discussed by the Division I men’s and women’s basketball oversight committees, each school would have the opportunity to engage in limited competition during the summer. This would include playing a Division I opponent in up to two exhibition games, two scrimmages, or one tournament-style event with a maximum of two matches. These exhibitions and scrimmages could also be open to the public.

After gathering feedback from the membership, the NCAA announced last week that the committees will continue reviewing the concept and do not expect to propose new legislation until the 2023-2024 governance cycle.

“I am not in favor of it,” expressed Siena men’s basketball coach Carmen Maciariello via text message. “I believe we already ask our student-athletes to do a lot during the year. They need to have less to do in the summer, not more.” Maciariello further highlighted that three of his players are currently participating in international competitions this summer.

Currently, college teams are allowed up to eight weeks of summer workouts to develop their skills and build team chemistry for the regular season. The NCAA is considering the addition of summer games due to the existing emphasis on summer competition across all levels of the game.

UAlbany men’s and women’s head coaches, Dwayne Killings and Colleen Mullen, respectively, are more open to the idea of playing opponents during the summer. However, both coaches expressed caution. Killings mentioned that playing against a program like Colgate, which has participated in the NCAA Tournament, could be a fun summer game to have. Nevertheless, he emphasized the need to consider various dynamics, including budget restrictions, and to consult with the student-athletes to ensure their opinions are taken into account.

When asked about their interest in summer contests, UAlbany sophomore forward Jonathan Beagle stated that the team’s main focus should be on self-improvement, while point guard Sebastian Thomas expressed a willingness to play if a game were to be arranged, but reiterated that it doesn’t matter to him either way.

A survey conducted by the NCAA across all 32 Division I conferences revealed that 69 percent of men’s players and 63 percent of women’s players either strongly or somewhat supported summer competition. Among coaches, men’s basketball coaches were evenly split, with 47 percent in favor and 47 percent against the idea, while 59 percent of women’s coaches did not support it.

UAlbany women’s coach Colleen Mullen highlighted that she currently holds four weeks of summer workouts for her players, whereas the NCAA proposal would only allow games or scrimmages to take place during weeks five through eight. Mullen acknowledged the pros and cons of the proposal, emphasizing the excitement it could bring for players to play against other teams during the summer, but also raised concerns about potential injuries and increased expenses on summer school. Mullen believes that it is essential for players to have downtime with their families and recharge their bodies to maintain a balance in their lives.

UAlbany women’s teammates Meghan Huerter and Lilly Phillips expressed receptiveness to playing other teams in the summer. However, they emphasized the importance of building team relationships and chemistry during the summer, stating that the focus should primarily be on the team’s development.

In conclusion, while the NCAA is exploring ways to make the summer more eventful for college basketball, there are differing opinions among coaches and players regarding the benefits and drawbacks of summer competition. It remains to be seen whether the proposed initiative will come to fruition.

