‘Annoying Side Effects of Love’ | Opinions from Inquirer

The Department of Tourism (DOT) has caused more than just annoyance with its P49-million branding attempt to promote the Philippines as a tourist destination. The use of the lackluster slogan “Love the Philippines” and the inclusion of stolen stock video clips from other countries (while excluding our own Mayon Volcano) is a disgrace. The fact that this embarrassing situation has made headlines both locally and internationally is something that will be hard to overcome. Even suggestions to add a comma to the slogan (“Love, the Philippines”) to change the tone cannot fix this blunder. The damage has been done, regardless of whether or not the creative agency, DDB Group Philippines, has been paid. I can’t help but ask, how much did this disastrous launch cost?

In an attempt to find some relief from my annoyance, I tried to come up with catchy slogans. However, I found myself ridiculing each one, either because they sounded silly or because they highlighted the unpleasant reality of corruption in the Philippines. “Stunning Philippines”? More like stunning in terms of rampant plunder. “Discover the Philippines”? A cliché, but yes, let’s discover how corruption thrives in our government agencies. “The heart of the Pacific”? Sorry, but it only reminds me of how Cebu Pacific has made air travel a punishment for both Filipinos and foreigners. I can’t get behind “Resilient Philippines” either, even though it may resonate with bleeding-heart foreign aid agencies. And what about “Love? The Philippines”? That just sounds like we’re promoting mail-order brides. It’s an overwhelming mess. I’ll leave it to the punsters to come up with more hilarious slogans and catchphrases that might attract local tourists while leaving foreigners scratching their heads.

I was reminded of “Fiesta Islands Philippines” (which I actually liked) during the time of former tourism secretary Mina Gabor. Unfortunately, in the current context, it feels like we’re just celebrating while China takes advantage of our resources and territories. But there’s one slogan that I’ll keep to myself for now. Who knows, it might actually work. It’s reminiscent of the late tourism secretary Mon Jimenez, who successfully used the catchphrase “It’s More Fun in the Philippines” under two presidents. But now, we wake up to find that it has been changed to “Love the Philippines,” which was a complete failure. To quote Tina Turner’s hit song, “What’s love got to do with it?” Especially when the love being promoted here is second-hand and accompanied by stolen video clips. Another source of annoyance is the “lato-lato” toy that is replacing the traditional wooden rattle used during Holy Week. It may be a less offensive option, but the constant clacking can still be irritating. There have been mixed reactions to this cheap toy. Some argue that it distracts kids from gadgets and video games, encouraging human interaction. Others believe it adds to noise pollution and can be used as a weapon. This toy is now banned in schools, but it was featured in a prominent photo in the Inquirer. Personally, I wish the toys and games of my childhood would make a comeback. I enjoyed playing jackstones, hula hoop, and riding my bike. I also remember the yo-yo craze and how a Filipino in the United States popularized it. The yo-yo requires skill, dexterity, concentration, and mindfulness. It’s fascinating how the discs, axle, and string work together to create the spinning motion, and how the yo-yo becomes an extension of the person spinning it. It’s like a dancer becoming one with their dance.

These are just some of the thoughts spinning in my head as I await important events and revelations to unfold in the coming days.

