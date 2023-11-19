Black Friday Exclusive: Get the Bestselling Roomba on Amazon for Just $159

If you’re on the fence about investing in a robot vacuum, we understand the hesitation. After all, you work hard to maintain your home and don’t want to shell out money for something that might not meet your cleaning standards. That’s where iRobot comes in – this brand has developed robot vacuums that do such exceptional work, you hardly have to lift a finger. They are worth every penny. And right now, you can get the No. 1 bestselling Roomba for just $159, marked down from $275, which is a discount of over 40%!

This top-rated robovac is ultra-thin at 3.54 inches and operates more quietly than traditional vacuums. Due to its slim design, it can access hard-to-reach areas under furniture without needing to rearrange anything. It also features laser sensors to avoid getting stuck on carpets, colliding with walls, or falling down stairs. The deal on this robovac is incredibly good, it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen. This robot vacuum is perfect for those who want to experience some indulgence without shelling out a fortune. The iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Vacuum is an excellent purchase as it efficiently cleans up messes, allows scheduling for cleaning, and is versatile enough to take orders from Alexa or Google for hands-free cleaning. Moreover, the vacuum has a sophisticated mapping system that allows it to learn your home’s layout forefficient cleaning.

Reviewers have nothing but good things to say about this product. It has amassed over 13,000 five-star ratings and buyers rave about its performance. Users have reported that their Roombas handle pet hair phenomenally, can clean the entire house within an hour, and comes equipped with an app that enables remote operation.

Our deal-hunting team scours the internet for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to ensure that you get the most value for your money. If you sign up for Amazon Prime, shipping for this product is free, and if you aren’t a member, it’s easy to sign up for their 30-day trial. (By the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.) If you’re looking for more home deals from Amazon, check out these categories: Auto Vacuums and Home & Kitchen.

Reference