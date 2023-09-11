Revolutionary AI Tutoring at Your Fingertips: Khan Academy’s Founder Believes in Personalized Instruction for Every Student

Sal Khan, the founder of Khan Academy, envisions a future where AI tutors are as ubiquitous in the lives of students as computers and tablets are today. These AI tutors, like Khanmigo, powered by OpenAI’s latest language model GPT-4, are revolutionizing the way students learn.

With Khanmigo, students watching educational videos on Khan Academy’s platform get the added benefit of an AI assistant. This assistant provides Socratic-style questions and hints when students are stuck, aiming to provide low-cost personalized support. The AI tutor costs $9 a month and can even be covered by some school districts.

Not only does Khanmigo assist with answering questions, but it also offers AI-driven lessons where students can engage in debates, refine arguments, or have conversations with historical or literary figures. The AI assistant’s responses are evaluated with thumbs up or thumbs down emojis, giving feedback to Khan Academy to improve the generative AI tool. Teachers can also collaborate with the AI tutor to create lesson plans.

Currently, over 30,000 students and teachers are using or planning to adopt Khanmigo in the coming months, demonstrating its growing popularity and effectiveness.

Khan Academy’s Partnership with OpenAI

The partnership between Khan Academy and OpenAI came to fruition after Khan was presented with demos of GPT-4. Initially skeptical about the feasibility of an AI tutor during his lifetime, Khan was convinced of its potential after witnessing the advanced capabilities of the technology. He believes this partnership will transform Khan Academy’s mission and aspirations.

One concern with generative AI is its ability to generate false information. To mitigate this, Khanmigo is trained on Khan Academy content, making it more difficult for the AI tool to fabricate facts.

The Transformational Power of Generative AI in Online Learning

Online education has often faced criticism for its lack of engagement. However, AI tutors like Khanmigo aim to address this issue by providing support to students who are stuck on problem sets or tutorials. Khan believes that AI tutors will go beyond assistance, acting as a “memory” that can send students messages and hold them accountable for their goals. These features are expected to be available as early as next year, revolutionizing online learning.

In conclusion, AI tutors are set to become an integral part of students’ educational journey, providing personalized, low-cost support and transforming the way students engage with online learning platforms. Sal Khan’s vision for the future of education is gradually becoming a reality.