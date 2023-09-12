Exclusive Insights: Glendale Teacher’s Pre-9/11 Exit from World Trade Center Job

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A Glendale teacher believes that her decision to switch careers just months before the 9/11 attacks not only saved her own life but also that of her husband.

On September 11, 2001, Suzanne DeStefano was on her way to a school in California where she taught kindergarten when she heard the news of the terror attacks on the radio. It was a mere two months prior, on July 11, that she had left her job on the 99th floor of the north tower in pursuit of a career in education. Her fiancé, who worked in the south tower, had also quit his job to move with her to California. They tied the knot on August 11, 2001.

The North Tower had been struck by American Airlines Flight 11 between the 93rd and 99th floors. DeStefano recounts losing all her colleagues who were on the 99th floor. Her husband’s cousin, a firefighter from New York City, also lost his life.

Fast forward 22 years, and DeStefano now serves as the headmaster of Archway Glendale, a part of the Great Hearts charter school network in Arizona that caters to students from kindergarten through fifth grade. On Monday morning, she sat down with Tess Rafols, an anchor from Good Morning Arizona, to share her memories of that fateful day. Watch the video above to hear DeStefano’s story.

