Concerns Arise as Xi Jinping’s G20 Snub Raises Questions on International Diplomatic Relations

From the moment Li Qiang arrived at the G20 summit over the weekend on an unassuming chartered flight, it was evident that the Chinese premier had a singular goal in New Delhi: to avoid overshadowing his boss, Xi Jinping. Unlike the usual “special planes” reserved for him and the Chinese president, China’s number-two official did not travel in one. While in India, Li met with US President Joe Biden and a few other leaders. However, Li’s low-key presence generated curiosity about Xi’s absence – the first time the Chinese president had skipped the G20 – and left many wondering if China’s influential leader would opt out of future summits, potentially reducing Beijing’s impact in international diplomacy.

Neil Thomas, a fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute’s Center for China Analysis, stated, “This is the first of potentially many international summits that Xi decides to skip because of diplomatic conflicts or domestic troubles. This could certainly be the beginning of Xi’s retreat from the energetic diplomacy that characterized his first decade in power.” Just weeks before his avoidance of the G20, Xi had stood tall at the Brics summit in Johannesburg, accepting the Order of South Africa and advocating for the expansion of the group. However, even then, signs of Xi’s withdrawal were noticed. He failed to give a speech at a business forum and tensions with India were hinted at during his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding their disputed border in the Himalayas.

China’s decision to skip the G20 summit was believed to be influenced by growing differences with New Delhi, according to analysts. The China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR), a Beijing-based think-tank associated with Beijing’s spy agency, accused India of creating disharmony and geopolitical competition within the G20. CICIR claimed that India introduced territorial disputes into the G20 by holding side meetings in Arunachal Pradesh and Kashmir, both disputed with China and its ally Pakistan, respectively. The think-tank also criticized India for hosting the Voice of Global South summit, excluding China, Brazil, and other major developing nations. Wang Yiwei, a professor at Renmin University, suggested that the West wanted to position India as the leader of the Global South and replace China as the world’s factory, making it difficult for President Xi to attend the G20.

NR Liu, an expert on China and globalization, highlighted China’s anger towards India for joining the Quad – a security grouping including the US, Japan, and Australia. Liu stated, “In this post-Covid era, China sees India as becoming part of this US plot against China.” Beijing emphasized that the G20 was primarily focused on international economic issues and should avoid topics such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This year’s summit produced a statement softer than the previous one attended by Xi in Indonesia. Sending Premier Li, who oversees China’s economy, was seen as suitable due to the G20’s economic nature and his relative novelty in international engagements.

While Li’s substitution went smoothly from China’s perspective, it could potentially encourage Xi to skip future meetings. However, analysts predicted that Xi would still attend some summits, such as next year’s G20 in Brazil, where the government has friendly relations with Beijing. Xi is also expected to prioritize relations with the US, with a possible meeting between him and President Biden anticipated at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ meeting in November in San Francisco. Despite Li’s ability to relay messages directly to Xi as his trusted right-hand man, real decision-making power ultimately rests with Xi. His gradual withdrawal from international forums risks diminishing China’s influence on the global stage and complicating negotiations. Thomas warned, “China will become a more inflexible negotiating partner at international summits, which will erode their value for all international leaders… it’s a lose-lose – China loses and the world loses.”

