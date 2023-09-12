Experience the Spectacular Giant Haunted House Unveiling in Vibrant Midtown Manhattan

As if Times Square isn’t already a nightmare, get ready for a new 20,000-plus-square-foot haunted experience. Starting this Thursday, Horrorwood Studios will take residence in a corner building near Port Authority Bus Terminal, offering an adrenaline-packed fright for those tired of the typical Midtown horrors. Artistic directors Will Munro and Katie McGeoch have created a fictional world known as TerrorVision at 300 W. 43rd St. This show is their second horror endeavor together, following last year’s successful haunted house, “Bedlam,” at the former “Ripley’s Believe It Or Not” space on 42nd Street, which sold 20,000 tickets. Munro and McGeoch, both experienced members of the haunt community, promise to terrify visitors once again with their new haunted house.

The haunted house, themed around a TV show gone wrong, will open its doors this Thursday. Tickets are currently on sale until November, offering visitors the chance to experience all three haunted houses at TerrorVision. Early bird tickets start at $39, providing general admission to the standard level of scares and fun. For those seeking a more intense experience, the Ultimate Terror ticket ensures targeted scares throughout the haunted house, with 140 actors ready to bring your fears to life. Alternatively, there’s the Chicken Ticket option for the faint of heart, which comes with a special amulet to make you “invisible” to the monsters. Ticket prices range from $39 to $59, depending on the scare level.

Horrorwood Studios offers patrons a unique experience with “three haunted houses for one price.” Executive producer Dalton Dale, a seasoned veteran in the horror world, guarantees a thrilling show. Each haunted house presents an act within a triple-act narrative, where the star of a TV show becomes incapacitated, and the audience must take over the role and find a way to escape being left on the cutting room floor. Dale advises visitors to come prepared, suggesting a change of underwear might be necessary. Tickets for Horrorwood Studios are available most days until November 5.

