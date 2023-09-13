Unveiling the Truth: Exposing the AI-generated Voice Scam Targeting Me

What to Do If You Fall Victim to an AI Voice Scam

Recently, I received a call from a trusted supplier who claimed to be having problems with their bank. They asked if I could settle an invoice through a new account. I agreed and made the payment. However, when I later spoke to the supplier, they denied ever having spoken to me or having any issues with their account. It appears that I may have fallen victim to an AI-generated voice scam. Now, I need to figure out how to convince my bank of the truth and get my money back. As the director of client relations at Conflict International, a private investigator agency, I can offer some advice on what steps to take.

According to Roger Bescoby, fraudsters are increasingly using “AI imposter” scams for their quick and profitable nature. In your case, there are several factors to consider. First, we need to determine how the fraudster obtained the cloned voice recording. It’s possible that the supplier’s voice was taken from a social media clip, as AI programs only require a short sample to replicate a human voice. However, this doesn’t explain how the fraudster knew about the invoice. It could be a result of email breaches on either your end or the supplier’s end. Alternatively, this could be a case of collusion fraud, where someone within the supplier’s company used their cloned voice to deceive you and steal money. If there’s any evidence of collusion, it is a matter for the police.

In the absence of collusion, your main objective is to convince the bank to reimburse you. Fortunately, banks are required to compensate victims of fraud who are not at fault. However, they will likely conduct their own investigation to ensure that you exercised due care. The challenge lies in proving that you took the necessary precautions. To prepare for a meeting with your bank manager, gather any evidence that demonstrates your due care. Note the timestamps of your calls with both the scammer and the real supplier to show that these exchanges wouldn’t have raised suspicion. Bring any correspondence with the real supplier after the incident to support your case. Additionally, provide the payslip as proof that you paid the money to a legitimate business account rather than an individual. Reporting the incident to Action Fraud and obtaining a crime number will strengthen your position further. By presenting this evidence, you can show that you took all the necessary steps to protect yourself.

Remember, the bank is also responsible for ensuring proper care was taken. Inquire about whether the bank followed the onboarding procedures when establishing the receiving account. If not, you may have grounds to reach a settlement. The key is to act swiftly and attentively to build a compelling case.

What to Consider When Hiring an After-School Nanny

My family is in need of an after-school nanny to care for our children. The role entails working 20 hours per week, specifically four hours each weekday. Responsibilities include school pick-up, homework supervision, preparing packed lunches, organizing school bags and uniforms for the next day, and preparing dinner before we take over for bath and bedtime. Occasionally, we may request overtime in the evenings. We’re wondering if the nanny can work as a self-employed individual, or if we need to employ them and set up payroll. To address this question, we sought advice from Kirsty Wild, a payroll expert from Nannytax.co.uk.

According to Kirsty Wild, the classification of a nanny’s employment status depends on the specific arrangement. Generally, part-time nannies don’t meet the criteria for being self-employed set by HM Revenue & Customs. A self-employed worker has the freedom to choose their own hours, determine their work tasks, and decide how, when, and where they work. They’re typically paid a fixed price for the job, regardless of the time it takes, and can send a substitute worker or engage helpers at their own cost. Childminders who operate from their own homes with set hours usually fall under the self-employed category. Conversely, a worker is typically classified as “employed” if they have set hours, must perform the work themselves, can be given instructions at any time, are paid on an hourly, weekly, or monthly basis, and can receive overtime pay or bonuses.

In your situation, it seems more likely that your nanny should be classified as an employee rather than self-employed. This means you would need to establish payroll and take on the responsibilities of an employer. However, the matter is not entirely straightforward. In some cases, HMRC may grant self-employed status to a nanny, such as when they work temporary positions or with three or more families simultaneously. It’s crucial for the nanny to contact HMRC directly for clarification on their self-employment status.

If you choose to hire a self-employed nanny, it’s your responsibility as the parent to request written confirmation from HMRC regarding their self-employed status. Failing to conduct the appropriate checks and subsequently employing a nanny without confirmed self-employed status could lead to serious consequences for you as the employer, including fines and liability for unpaid taxes.

Should You Be Concerned If Your Son Wants to Invest His Inheritance in Digital Assets?

After my mother’s recent passing, I planned on gifting a portion of my inheritance to my 24-year-old son so he could make wise investments. However, he is interested in investing the money in digital assets, particularly cryptocurrencies, and believes in the potential of the metaverse. I’m starting to worry if this is a wise decision. To address your concern, let’s explore the situation further.

Investing in digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies, carries its own set of risks and rewards. While it is a dynamic field with significant growth potential, it is essential to approach it with caution. Cryptocurrencies can be highly volatile, and the metaverse is still an emerging concept. It’s important to consider your son’s level of knowledge and experience in this area before making a judgment.

Prior to making any investment decisions, it may be beneficial for your son to thoroughly research the market, understand the risks involved, and establish a well-rounded investment strategy. Encourage him to diversify his portfolio, not putting all his eggs in one basket. It may also be wise to seek advice from financial professionals or investment advisors who specialize in digital assets.

Ultimately, the decision to invest in digital assets or any other investment avenue rests with your son. It’s important to support him in making informed choices while also ensuring he understands the potential risks and rewards. Open and honest communication about his investment plans can help you both navigate this new territory.

Please note that the opinions offered in this column are for general informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. The Financial Times Ltd and the authors are not liable for any direct or indirect consequences resulting from reliance on these responses, including any financial loss. If you have a financial dilemma you’d like our team of experts to address, please email [email protected].

Reference