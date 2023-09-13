Now Open to All Women 18 and Over: Exciting Updates in Miss Universe Competition Policy

Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel announced a significant change to the age limits of the pageant. All women aged 18 and over are now eligible to compete at Miss Universe and associated pageants. Previously, only women between the ages of 18 and 28 could compete at Miss Universe and Miss USA.

Another significant change is happening on the Miss Universe stage.

R’Bonney Gabriel, the current Miss Universe, announced on Tuesday night that the international beauty pageant is now open to all women aged 18 and over.

Previously, the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants only allowed contestants between the ages of 18 and 28 to compete.

Gabriel made the announcement during designer Tanner Fletcher’s 2023 New York Fashion Week show titled “Beauty Pageant,” as reported by Women’s Wear Daily.

“What I love about Miss Universe is that they are always at the forefront, seeking ways to be more inclusive and live up to the platform they’ve created for us,” Gabriel told WWD.

“There is a bold group of women leading the organization, and many people tend to follow what we do,” she added. “It’s great to set the standard, and I’m proud that we can make this change.”

After Gabriel’s announcement, the Miss Universe Organization released a statement on its Instagram story.

“The Miss Universe Organization has eliminated all age limits for all Miss Universe and associated pageants,” the statement read. “This change will apply to all 2024 pageants worldwide. Starting then, every adult woman in the world will be eligible to compete in Miss Universe.”

During her participation in the Miss Universe competition in January, Gabriel expressed her hope for a change in the age limit.

“I am 28 years old, which is the maximum age to compete. And I think that’s a beautiful thing,” said Gabriel, who won Miss USA in October, during the top-five question round.

“My favorite quote is, ‘If not now, then when?'” added the former Miss Texas. “As a woman, I believe age does not define us. It’s not tomorrow. It’s not yesterday. But it’s now. The time is now for you to pursue what you want.”

During Fletcher’s show, Gabriel walked the runway alongside models chosen to represent a wide range of ages, according to WWD.

Speculation about the age requirements for Miss Universe started when the organization announced in August 2022 that it would allow married women and mothers to compete.

The change took effect in 2023, and Miss Maine Juliana Morehouse will become the first married woman to compete at Miss USA later this month.

“I’ve always dreamed of getting married, and I’ve always dreamed of competing in Miss USA,” Morehouse told Insider in May. “I never thought that doing both at the same time would be possible.”

Andrea Meza, who was crowned Miss Universe 2020, previously told Insider that changing the rules was long overdue.

“Some people are against these changes because they always wanted to see a single beautiful woman who is available for a relationship,” she said. “They always wanted to see a woman who looks so perfect from the outside that she’s almost untouchable. The former is sexist, and the latter is unrealistic.”

The Miss Universe Organization and Gabriel have not yet responded to requests for comment from Insider outside of regular business hours.

