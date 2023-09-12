Ex-Lioness and Reality TV Personalities Set to Attend No 10 Summit on Online Safety

The event taking place at Number 10 will bring together celebrities to discuss the issue of online abuse, coinciding with the return of the Online Safety Bill to the Commons for its final stages.

As new amendments are introduced to this long-awaited legislation, ministers emphasize that the Bill aims to crack down on the activities of online trolls.

The proposed law will impose additional legal responsibilities on major tech companies and service providers.

There is growing concern about young people’s access to explicit content online, as well as the issue of child sexual abuse in cyberspace and the negative impact of harmful material on social media platforms.

The event will be attended by notable personalities such as Georgia Kousoulou, former star of ITV’s The Only Way is Essex, ex-England international Fara Williams, and Love Island contestant Georgia Harrison. Other well-known campaigners will also be present.

Ms. Williams stated, “I am pleased to show my support for the amendments to the Online Safety Bill, which will hopefully provide greater protection for women and girls online. It is evident that the online abuse prevalent on social media platforms demands a change, and this is a positive step towards creating a safer and more inclusive online environment for everyone.”

Ms. Harrison and Ms. Kousoulou also expressed their endorsement of the proposed law. Ms. Kousoulou shared, “Like any mother, I want my son to grow up feeling safe.”

Michelle Donelan acknowledged, “The Government’s message, along with that of these courageous campaigners, is loud and clear: enough is enough. It is time to pass our online safety law and take action against the despicable and cowardly trolls who operate in the shadows of the online world. We are united in our determination to protect our children and other vulnerable groups from the plethora of vile content that is currently easily accessible to them.”

The NSPCC praised the progress made towards enacting the Bill, with Chief Executive Sir Peter Wanless describing it as a “landmark” piece of legislation. He added, “Government officials and politicians from all parties have worked tirelessly alongside abuse survivors, bereaved families, and civil society to ensure that this legislation leads to a significantly safer online environment for children. We are tantalizingly close to passing the Bill and witnessing its tangible impact. Once MPs and parliamentarians have completed their work, it will be up to tech companies to collaborate with regulator Ofcom and child protection experts to ensure that their products and services no longer endanger children.”