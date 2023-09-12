Breathtaking Discovery: Biker Nabbed with Mind-Blowing ‘World’s Tiniest License Plate’ Astonishingly Smaller than a Finger!

A biker in Malaysia was caught with the “world’s smallest license plate”.

The license plate, attached to the rear of their Yamaha bike, was about half an inch wide.

Police caught the biker on September 2 but did not release their name.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



A motorbiker in Malaysia was caught earlier this month using an absurdly small license plate, according to local police.

The country’s Road Transport Department said it ran checks on bikers in Selangor on September 2 and discovered the tiny license plate on the back of a Yamaha bike.

The plate was smaller than one of the officer’s fingernails, and its numbers could barely be seen. The bike’s owner wasn’t named, but police released photos of the vehicle.

A senior police officer shows the tiny license plate on the bike’s rear.



Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan Malaysia







Police said they confiscated over 200 bikes during the checks and issued traffic fines to 642 individuals. However, road authorities did not mention what would happen to the owner of the tiny license plate.

Photos of the minuscule numbers, which were censored by the police, have gone viral on social media, with several Facebook pages hailing the find as the unveiling of the “world’s smallest license plate.”

“Maybe the Papa Smurf with red pants can read it,” one commenter joked.

Modifying license plates and vehicles is legal in Malaysia, but it’s against the country’s traffic laws to use a license plate with concealed numbers.

In April, a 25-year-old man was arrested for using a license plate that said: “Sayang awok,” or “love you,” local channel Astro Awani reported.