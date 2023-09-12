Unveiling the Enigma: Elon Musk’s Rollercoaster Emotions and the Mysterious ‘Demon Mode’

The highly anticipated biography of Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, scheduled for release on Tuesday, provides fascinating insights into the tech mogul’s enigmatic personality. Isaacson, who spent two years closely observing Musk and conducting interviews with over 100 individuals in his personal and professional circles, reveals details about Musk’s “demon mode,” tumultuous emotional state, and challenging upbringing. This enthralling narrative promises to captivate readers seeking a deeper understanding of Musk’s complex character.

In a recent interview on NBC’s “Today” show, Isaacson disclosed that it was relatively easy to persuade Musk to allow him to write the biography. According to Isaacson, Musk views himself as a heroic figure on the global stage and readily agreed to the project. Isaacson emphasized that he had complete control over the book and had unrestricted access to Musk, highlighting Musk’s commitment to transparency.

Isaacson portrays Musk as an individual constantly seeking excitement and willing to embrace new challenges. He cites an intriguing conversation with Musk prior to his acquisition of Twitter, where Musk stated, “I can’t settle for success. I’ve always reinvested my winnings.” This restlessness and drive for continuous improvement have contributed to Musk’s unparalleled success with Tesla and SpaceX.

However, Isaacson also delves into Musk’s volatile behavior and its roots in his emotionally tumultuous childhood. Musk, described as socially awkward and frequently subjected to bullying, suffered emotionally from the constant taunting. Of particular note is the lasting impact of having to silently endure his father’s support for his tormentors, which left deep psychological scars. Isaacson states that these demons continue to haunt Musk, occasionally leading him to adopt a dark and aggressive demeanor.

Isaacson mentions Musk’s occasional girlfriend, Claire Boucher, also known as Grimes, who characterizes these moments of anger as Musk’s “demon mode.” Isaacson reveals that Musk possesses multiple personalities and can transition into various emotional states. While he can display a lighthearted and playful persona, his “demon mode” represents a darker side of his personality that emerges when he becomes consumed by negative emotions.

Although Musk has not received an official diagnosis, Isaacson notes that Musk himself frequently discusses the possibility of being bipolar. Isaacson further explains that Musk has relied on a range of prescription medications to manage his moods. This variability in mood often results in a Jekyll and Hyde dynamic, where Musk may utter hurtful remarks reminiscent of those once directed towards him by his father but later claim to have no recollection of such statements.