Embrace Convenience: McDonald’s Puts an End to Self-Serve Drinks

McDonald’s is reclaiming the responsibility of pouring soft drinks. By 2032, the company plans to eliminate self-serve fountain drink stations in its US restaurants. This means that customers will no longer have the freedom to mix and refill their drinks at will, as they will be served by the staff in the dining room. While some locations have already implemented this change, the transition has been relatively smooth, with few complaints from customers, according to Brad Davis, a franchisee in Springfield, Illinois, as reported by the State Journal-Register .



One of the reasons for this change, referred to as a “crew pour” by the company, is the decrease in the number of people dining in the restaurants. With a rising trend of digital orders and takeout, employees now fill soft drink orders in advance, even for third-party deliveries. Additionally, the emphasis on maintaining clean and uncontaminated public spaces in the COVID-19 era has led to the adoption of automated beverage systems, which fill new cups for each order, reducing human contact. McDonald’s states that this change will ensure consistency for customers and employees across all ordering points, whether it’s McDelivery, the app, kiosk, drive-thru, or in-restaurant, as reported by KTLA.



In certain locations, customers are already required to approach the main counter for refills, either for trial runs or as a permanent practice. However, the price for refills will remain unchanged. “Free refills are a big draw for people,” says Kim Derringer, another franchisee in Springfield. “I don’t see anything taking that away.” (Read more McDonald’s stories.)