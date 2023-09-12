Cybersecurity Issue Plagues MGM Las Vegas Casinos and Hotels Nationwide

A cybersecurity issue has caused the shutdown of certain computer systems at MGM Resorts International properties across the United States, according to a statement made by a company official on Monday.

The incident, which began on Sunday, has affected reservation systems and casino floors in various locations, including Las Vegas and states such as Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. The exact extent of the impact is currently unknown, as stated by Brian Ahern, the company spokesman.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is aware of the ongoing incident; however, specific details have not been disclosed by the bureau’s national press office.

MGM Resorts stated that they have identified a cybersecurity issue that is impacting some of their systems. External cybersecurity experts are currently involved in the investigation. The exact nature of the issue has not been described, but efforts to protect data have included the shutdown of certain systems. The investigation is still ongoing.







MGM stated that the incident, affecting reservation systems and casino floors, began on Sunday in Las Vegas and several other states. AP

The company’s website is currently down, as mentioned in a post on their site. The post provides telephone numbers for reaching the reservation system and properties.

A separate post on BetMGM’s website in Nevada acknowledges that some customers are experiencing login issues.

MGM Resorts International owns and operates numerous hotels in Las Vegas, including the MGM Grand, Bellagio, Cosmopolitan, Aria, New York-New York, Park MGM, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, and Delano. Additionally, the company has properties in China and Macau.

