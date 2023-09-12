Biden and the Progressives Unleash their Firepower: How They’re Targeting Us All – Greg Gutfeld’s Perspective

You can now listen to Fox News articles! Today, September 11th, is a significant day. However, at CNN and MSNBC, it’s just another Monday. It’s interesting how the events of January 6th overshadow the impact of 9/11. For those under 30, it may be challenging to fully grasp the magnitude of that day. It was a jolt that shook the entire country, comparable only to the attack on Pearl Harbor. In New York, we were all on high alert, constantly aware of the potential dangers lurking in the skies above. It was a different time, and our nation rallied together. The focus was on combating Al Qaeda, not monitoring parents who expressed concerns about their children’s gym teachers. Overall, the efforts to combat terrorism were successful, culminating in Usama bin Laden’s demise at the hands of Rob O’Neill. It was a moment of justice and retribution that reminded us we are dealing with a different breed of individuals.

Following the decline of ISIS, a new threat emerged—one that infiltrates from within. Similar to a stealthy burrito, this threat attacks without warning. Our government, which declared terrorism a thing of the past, now perpetuates fear in other ways. We witnessed the Crossfire Hurricane, as our national security apparatus turned its focus to a legitimately elected president. These individuals, some of whom ended up at CNN, have a questionable track record. Many even signed a letter claiming that Hunter Biden’s laptop was part of a Russian scheme. It begs the question: have any of them sent money to a Nigerian prince? The media tends to cheer them on, leaving no room for self-reflection or hesitation. Rather than combatting terrorists or drug cartels, their focus is on the American people. To them, parents of schoolchildren are equivalent to the al-Shabab brigade. The Democrats seem to have forgotten that the Constitution’s Bill of Rights is more than just a BuzzFeed listicle. They dismiss the First Amendment as fascism and view the Second Amendment as optional. It’s almost comical how the governor of New Mexico believes she can simply disregard this constitutional right. In a similar fashion, California has passed a bill that forces parents to take a stance on their child’s gender in custody cases. This decision allows judges to make custody rulings based on compliance with the latest societal fads, despite their lack of scientific evidence.

As we reflect on another anniversary of 9/11, let us remember that the true threats to our nation used to come from external forces. That was before our current president and his band of Marxist followers took office. It is crucial for us to awaken to the fact that Biden and the progressives now prioritize exerting their power over the American people, not external threats. And if you need any more proof, just observe how Biden prioritizes attending international events and conferences while neglecting the 9/11 memorials. Perhaps the real threat to Biden is not terrorism but rather the potential gaffes that might occur when faced with a live microphone.

