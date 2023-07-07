GREG GUTFELD Critiques the California Reparations Task Force’s Recommendations as ‘Potentially Racist’

NEWPresenting the latest feature – now you can easily listen to Fox News articles with a simple click of a button!

Greetings, everyone. It’s already Thursday, and what a short week it has been. Now, you might be aware of California’s reparations task force. So, what exactly is their objective besides providing government employees with something to do, like renaming elementary schools after Marxists and distributing syringes? Well, its purpose is to hold citizens accountable for crimes committed before their birth, against individuals they have no connection with, in places they may have never even visited. It’s like blaming me because one of my relatives happened to buy a Red Hot Chili Peppers record in the past. It’s unfair to hold me responsible for atrocities committed by every white person.

The task force has recently published a comprehensive report consisting of over 1,000 pages. The report revolves around the idea of “eliminating disparities.” These disparities can be seen between individuals who own small businesses and those who engage in looting, or between people who use proper restroom facilities and those who resort to public urination behind trash cans.

KAT TIMPF: That was a one-time incident.

Yes, and we have evidence of it.

The primary recommendation of the task force, as expected, is the provision of reparations. They propose offering up to $1.2 million to each eligible California resident as compensation for the enslavement of their ancestors in other states. It’s basically like replacing policy decisions with a Powerball jackpot.

But how exactly would this work? Where would the funds come from? Why should an Asian family, for instance, that recently immigrated to America, be burdened with the responsibility of compensating for a past injustice that occurred 150 years ago? Moreover, determining who is eligible for reparations based on their ancestry can be problematic. For example, Barack Obama is a descendant of slave owners, while Donald Trump is not. Who would John Fetterman, for instance, be considered a descendant of? The complexity is apparent, and it raises questions. Does Joy Behar need to pay reparations when whatever she descended from no longer exists? However, it seems that Hillary Clinton is fortunate, as her ancestors still hold influential positions. Nevertheless, this is just the beginning.

The task force has additionally called upon the state legislature to forgive child support debt for Black residents.

TYRUS: Yes. Yeah. Whew.

Tyrus, you don’t reside in California.

TYRUS: I identify.

So, who does this benefit? Well, it benefits those who owe the debt. Yet, who does it harm? It harms those who need that support. If it weren’t for white liberals, Black families might have a better chance at success. But here’s the policy recommendation that stands out the most.

