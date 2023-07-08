Edmonton Woman Arrested on Terrorism Peace Bonds Released Upon Returning from Syria

Two women from Edmonton have been arrested upon their return to Canada from a prison camp for ISIS families in Syria, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Helena Carson and Dina Kalouti were detained when they arrived at Montreal-Trudeau airport before being transported to Alberta. They appeared in court in Edmonton and were released on bail. Both women have not been charged with any crimes, but Crown prosecutors are seeking terrorism peace bonds to impose restrictions on them in the interest of public safety. Typical conditions of a terrorism peace bond include wearing an ankle monitor, adhering to a curfew, and staying offline.

Kalouti, aged 42, came back to Canada with her three children. She and Carson, her sister-in-law aged 33, were captured in Syria during the fight against ISIS and detained for over four years. Global Affairs Canada secured their release from the custody of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and flew them back to Canada. The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, which controls the Kurdish-majority region, released photos of the Canadian delegation’s visit, followed by the handover of the five detainees.

These cases are the latest involving Alberta residents in ISIS-related activities. The terrorist group is known for plotting in Canada, as well as committing beheadings and genocide against Yazidis. In recent years, several individuals from Calgary and Edmonton have faced charges or convictions related to terrorism and affiliation with ISIS. Alberta has been highlighted as having a disproportionate number of residents joining groups like ISIS, according to the Organization for the Prevention of Violence.

The Canadian government has now repatriated nine Canadian women and their 14 children from ISIS family camps. Most of these individuals are from Alberta, with some from Ontario, British Columbia, and Quebec. While it is illegal to travel abroad to participate in terrorism, only one of the women, Oumaima Chouay, has been charged, and others have been placed on peace bonds. There is one Canadian woman remaining in the camps, as she was deemed a security threat and did not qualify for repatriation.

Canada, along with other countries, has opted not to repatriate any men from the camps, except for one individual taken to the United States. The situation regarding individuals detained abroad in Syria remains complex, with ongoing concerns about security and legal proceedings.

Reference