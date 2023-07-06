Editorial: The Johnson era lives on – The Guardian’s perspective on the Chris Pincher case



A



year ago on Friday, Boris Johnson made the announcement of his resignation as prime minister. This event marked the end of what is arguably the worst and most chaotic government in modern British history. However, it also marked the conclusion of one of Britain’s most consequential and miserable administrations in recent times. The actions (or lack thereof) taken during this period continue to have long-lasting effects on the country, while Boris Johnson himself profits from his international speaking engagements.

Mr. Johnson, a self-centered and careless individual, presided over a disastrous Brexit deal and a mishandled response to the Covid pandemic. In fact, the courts recently ruled that Mr. Johnson’s unredacted pandemic-era WhatsApp messages will be disclosed to the Covid inquiry. Furthermore, he has exhibited a blatant disregard for the basic rules and ethics of governing, bordering on corruption. It was clear a year ago that he was ill-equipped for the job, and that remains true to this day. In a recent interview, when asked about the events leading up to his resignation, he dismissively pretends to snore, displaying both a lack of understanding and a lack of care.

The recent report on the Chris Pincher case further highlights why it is good riddance to Boris Johnson. Last year, Mr. Pincher, the deputy chief whip of the Johnson government, engaged in inappropriate behavior while heavily intoxicated. Witnessed by fellow MPs, he sexually harassed and groped two men, with their complaints becoming common knowledge. Mr. Pincher resigned from the government the following day. Undoubtedly, Mr. Johnson feigned ignorance about Mr. Pincher’s conduct, despite having been personally warned about it during his time as foreign secretary under Theresa May. This revelation was the last straw for many Tory ministers and played a role in triggering Mr. Johnson’s resignation. The Commons standards committee has now ruled that Mr. Pincher’s conduct was both inappropriate and an abuse of power, breaching the parliamentary code of conduct. This ruling aligns with recent revelations of a sexually predatory culture remaining prevalent at Westminster, as reported by BBC Newsnight.

Mr. Pincher now faces an eight-week suspension from the Commons, which could lead to a recall petition among voters in his Tamworth constituency. His days as an MP are undoubtedly numbered, and he may choose to resign anyway. This would result in another challenging by-election for the Conservative party this summer, following the three upcoming ones in Selby and Ainsty, Somerton and Frome, and Mr. Johnson’s former seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

A year ago, the Conservative party had the opportunity to regroup and renew itself. However, it has failed to do so under either of its post-Johnson leaders. Twelve months later, the government remains obsessively focused on migration and culture wars, neglecting pressing issues such as the economy, cost of living, and the health service. Conservative MPs continue to pay the price for Mr. Johnson’s failures and low standards, in addition to their own misconduct, as seen in the case of Mr. Pincher. While Mr. Johnson may have moved on, the Conservative party, tainted by his damaging actions in various ways, has not.