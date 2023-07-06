Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Eliza Fletcher’s Killing

Prosecutors in Memphis, Tennessee, have announced their intention to seek the death penalty against Cleotha Abston, the man accused of kidnapping and killing school teacher Eliza Fletcher. Abston allegedly abducted Fletcher from a street near the University of Memphis on September 2, forcing her into an SUV before ultimately ending her life. Despite pleading not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping, Abston now faces the death penalty if convicted.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has filed notice with the court stating their intent to pursue capital punishment in the event of a first-degree murder conviction. According to Tennessee state law, cases that fall under the categories of heinous, atrocious, and cruel are eligible for the death penalty. Mulroy has asserted that they believe these criteria apply to this case.

While no trial date has been set, Judge Lee Coffee expressed a desire for the trial to occur within the current year, although it remains to be seen whether that timeline can be met.

The tragic killing of 34-year-old Fletcher, a beloved kindergarten teacher and mother of two, shocked the Memphis community and sparked an outpouring of support for her family. In her honor, runners organized a special running event a week after her abduction.

Abston, also known as Cleotha Henderson, is also facing charges of raping a woman in September 2021, nearly a year prior to Fletcher’s murder. However, he had not been apprehended for the rape charges before Fletcher’s killing due to a lengthy delay in processing the sexual assault kit.

Prior to this incident, Abston had already served 20 years in prison for a kidnapping he committed when he was just 16 years old.

Abston’s arrest in relation to the Fletcher case came after law enforcement discovered his DNA on sandals found near the last known location of Fletcher. An autopsy report revealed that Fletcher died from a gunshot wound to the head, along with injuries to her right leg and jaw fractures. Her body was discovered near an abandoned duplex after an extensive three-day search by police, who detected vehicle tracks and noticed a decaying odor.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy, a Democrat who had just taken office on the day before Fletcher’s disappearance, has previously expressed his personal opposition to the death penalty. However, as the district attorney and Memphis’ top prosecutor, he is mandated to adhere to the law regarding cases that potentially qualify for capital punishment. Mulroy previously announced his intention to seek the death penalty in another unrelated first-degree murder case shortly after assuming office.

The decision to pursue the death penalty against Abston was made after consultation with Fletcher’s family, who support the prosecution’s stance.

