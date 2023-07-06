Fraternal Twins with Children Born Weeks Apart Construct Adjacent Homes

Twin Florida moms, Stephanie Buckman and Sammie Nowakowski, who coincidentally met their husbands on the same day and had children just weeks apart, are embarking on an exciting journey of building houses next door to each other in Jacksonville. These 30-year-old blonde beauties not only share a special bond of friendship and motherhood, but they also work together as aesthetic physician assistants at the same med spa.

In a TikTok video that quickly gained traction with over 7 million views, Stephanie and Sammie proudly showcased their nearly identical houses mid-construction. The allure of living closer to one another was a dream come true for these neighbors, who had previously lived 600 feet apart. Stephanie describes their shared vision, stating, “We both always just, like, dreamed of building our houses from the ground up and had a great opportunity to really build something close to work and close to our parents and really close to everything.”

The construction of their dream homes, which are expected to be completed by December, is not the only thing these homes will have in common. The interior layouts will mirror each other, and the backyard will connect, providing a perfect space for their golden retrievers from the same litter to play together. Spanning a generous 2,900 square feet, each home will boast four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, with the master suites conveniently located on the main floor. A loft area will be designated for the children to enjoy, offering ample space for playtime and relaxation. The kitchens will be equipped with islands and cozy breakfast nooks, designed to create a warm and inviting atmosphere for shared meals and family gatherings.

Photographs obtained by The Post offer a tantalizing glimpse into the aesthetic appeal of these twin homes. The front entrance of each house will welcome guests with a tasteful dining area, while the garage will be located at the back of the property. The charming exteriors are complemented by inviting front porches, perfect for enjoying peaceful evenings with loved ones.

Beyond their parallel homes and matching golden retrievers, Stephanie’s son, Noah, and Sammie’s daughter, Maddie, are also part of this remarkable synchronicity. Noah was born just three weeks after Maddie, further solidifying the unique bond between these friends turned sisters-in-law. Stephanie reveals, “They hang out all the time. So they’re really excited to just work basically together all day every day anyway. And now we’re just closer. So it’s really convenient.”

The connection between these families extends beyond their personal lives. They initially crossed paths during a mission trip to Ethiopia in 2014, solidifying a strong friendship that would ultimately lay the foundation for their intertwined lives. Stephanie and Sammie speak fondly of their tight-knit community, with family members living a mere two minutes away from their new homes. For them, this closeness feels completely natural, as they have shared every chapter of their lives together, from childhood to adulthood. Stephanie reflects on their journey, saying, “We’ve just been best friends and, you know, done everything together, had the same friends. And then we just had the same interests. So everything we’ve done, kind of just each chapter of life has just been aligned. And it seems really normal to us, but probably funny from the outside.”

Looking towards the future, Stephanie and Sammie hope to enlist the expertise of Shea McGee, renowned interior designer featured in the Netflix series “Dream Home Makeover,” to add the finishing touches to their homes. Shea, along with her husband Syd, founded the design firm Studio McGee, which has garnered immense popularity for its elegant and timeless designs.

As Stephanie Buckman, Sammie Nowakowski, and their families embark on this incredible journey of building their dream homes side by side, their story serves as a testament to the power of friendship, synchronicity, and the joy that comes from sharing life’s milestones with loved ones.

