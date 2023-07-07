Earth Breaks Unofficial Heat Record – Third Time This Week

On Thursday, Earth experienced a new unofficial record high average temperature, marking the third such milestone in a week. This week has already been deemed the hottest on record.

The average temperature reached 63 degrees Fahrenheit (17.23 degrees Celsius), surpassing the previous record of 62.9 degrees (17.18 degrees Celsius) set on Tuesday and equaled on Wednesday. This data comes from the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, a tool that combines satellite data and computer simulations to assess global conditions.

This average temperature includes regions experiencing extreme heat, like Jingxing, China, where temperatures reached nearly 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius). Additionally, Antarctica saw temperatures up to 8 degrees Fahrenheit (4.5 degrees Celsius) above normal during this week.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a note of caution regarding the University of Maine’s analysis, stating that they could not independently verify the data due to its reliance on computer modeling.

Despite the caution from NOAA, the data from the University of Maine is widely regarded as another troubling sign of climate change. Many climate scientists expressed no surprise at these unofficial records.

Robert Watson, a scientist and former chairman of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, criticized both governments and the private sector for a lack of commitment in addressing climate change. He also highlighted citizens’ reluctance to bear the true cost of energy and food.

This report was contributed by Seth Borenstein from Washington, and Michael O’Malley from Philadelphia.