Indulge in Champagne, Luxurious Seats, and Exquisite Cuisine: Experience the Epitome of English Rail Travel

Experience the epitome of English rail travel with Steam Dreams Rail Co. Step into the fine dining carriage of a 1946 steam locomotive and be captivated by the tableside picture window. Slide it open to let in the smut, as the waiter suggests, for it flavors the food in a nostalgic nod to the golden age of train travel.

Marcus Robertson, a rail enthusiast, has restored engines and carriages from the 1920s onwards, creating Steam Dreams Rail Co. Embark on a five-hour Garden of England lunchtime tour pulled by the elegant 80-year-old engine, Braunton. As the whistle blows and the train glides away from London Victoria, clouds of smoke and smut waft into the carriage, transporting you back to a bygone era.

The carriages exude luxury, with wider spaces and glossy interiors. Polished wood paneling and sumptuous armchairs, adorned with plush cushions, create a lavish ambiance. Fresh flowers grace the crisp, white tablecloths along with an array of glasses. Begin your journey with a glass of champagne, followed by wine and canapes, and take your time to explore before indulging in a gourmet three-course meal.

Whether you choose First Class with sparkling wine and a snack box or Premium Standard with tea and coffee, every passenger is treated as a VIP. The only difference lies in the upholstery patterns of the equally plush carriages. Despite its age, Braunton maintains its agility, whisking you along at 75mph. Watch your step as you traverse the carriages, especially after some wine, as the gentleman in front of me experienced.

The lavatories on board are a delightful surprise, more reminiscent of the Ritz than National Rail. Our circular route takes us across the North Downs, Medway, and towards the South Coast. The seasonal menu showcases produce from the passing fields. Chef Nicholas Allen miraculously prepares dishes for 200 passengers in a galley the size of a large SUV, using only gas ovens.

Enjoy the flavors of poached trout and crayfish for starters, followed by mouthwatering South Downs lamb as the train glides past Isle of Sheppey and Rochester Cathedral. Make a 20-minute stop in Canterbury to admire the vintage beauty of the locomotive. If you’re lucky, you might even get to shovel coal and pull the whistle on the footplate.

Savor apple tart as the train steams past the iconic white cliffs of Dover and the English Channel. On a clear day, France is visible in the distance. This journey is all about the romance of train travel and the freedom to embrace the journey rather than solely focusing on the destination. Let your adventurous spirit run wild and release some steam. Join us at Steam Dreams Rail Co for an extraordinary experience. Book your tickets now.

Reference