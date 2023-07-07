Energy bills: Ofgem reports significant increase in households with prepayment meters being disconnected

The number of households experiencing gas and electricity disconnections due to insufficient funds for prepayment meters has significantly increased during the winter season. Data from Ofgem, the energy watchdog for Great Britain, reveals that the number of customers with smart prepayment meters who suffered “self-disconnection” for more than three hours rose by 25% to 269,351 for electricity and 13% to 534,462 for gas in the first quarter of 2023. This data serves as a reliable indicator for customers facing financial difficulties in paying for their energy supply, with approximately half of all prepaid customers having smart meters.

Peter Smith, the director of policy and advocacy at the fuel poverty charity National Energy Action, emphasizes the ongoing impact of the energy crisis across the UK. He expresses concern over the increasing self-disconnections, particularly as prepayment meter customers are among the most vulnerable individuals, burdened by debts and left with no choice but to limit their energy consumption.

Analysts believe that the higher number of gas self-disconnections is due to the absence of government support specifically allocated to gas accounts during the cost of living crisis. Government aid, such as the £400 energy bill discount, was typically credited to electricity meters, thereby making the number of gas self-disconnections a more accurate reflection of affordability challenges.

Although Ofgem recently reduced the price cap on gas and electricity to £2,074 for an average household, this change offers little relief to most households. This is because the government has withdrawn its universal support for energy bills, including the £400 bill credit and the energy price guarantee, which limited average energy costs to £2,500. As a result, energy bills will remain persistently high this winter, equivalent to last year’s level and still more than £1,000 per year higher than the pre-crisis period.

Given the broader impact of rising living costs on household budgets, there are concerns that more people may be forced to self-disconnect this winter unless the government provides more targeted support, as expressed by Peter Smith.

