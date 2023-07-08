Melbourne’s Long-Lost Treasure Unearthed in a Queensland Shed: Dingo Traps, Saddles, and a 1934 Silver Birthday Cake

When the Harths purchased their four-hectare property in Cawarral, Queensland, they unknowingly acquired a treasure trove of items. Amongst the collection of dingo traps, copper pots, old-fashioned clothes irons, and metal shoe stretchers, they stumbled upon something truly special. Tucked away in a dusty milk crate in the back of a shed filled with horse blankets and saddles, they discovered the pieces of what is now known as the Centenary of Melbourne Birthday Clock Cake.

The Harths spent months piecing together the object and unraveling its fascinating history. They have since enlisted the help of Samuel Fricker from Gibson’s auction house to determine its value. The historic clock, made of solid silver, is set to go up for auction in Armadale, Melbourne, with hopes of fetching a sum in the tens of thousands of dollars. Fricker describes the find as a once-in-a-lifetime discovery.

Interestingly, when Cathy Harth first stumbled upon the rusty crate, she almost threw it away, thinking it held no value. However, her curiosity got the better of her, and she decided to give the metal pieces a thorough clean. To her surprise, she uncovered a hidden clock face beneath the grime. Cathy wisely waited for her husband, Phillip, to return from work before discarding the crate.

Even Phillip, with his knowledge of metals, was initially unimpressed by the dilapidated state of the items inside the crate. He recalls kicking it aside, dismissing it as rubbish. However, as they continued to clean and assemble the pieces, the Harths realized they had something significant on their hands. The bullet casings they had mistaken for junk turned out to be candles, and the metalwork revealed intricate designs depicting an emu, kangaroo, white settler, and Indigenous man. They also discovered the name of the silversmith, James Steeth.

Further research helped the Harths piece together the forgotten history of this unique artifact. They learned about Melbourne’s centenary celebrations in 1934 when a massive cake, weighing 10 tonnes and made with 36,000 eggs and 4.5 tonnes of mixed fruit, was created. James Steeth was commissioned to build a replica of the cake as a prize for a coupon competition, which is now in the possession of the National Gallery of Victoria. The Harths believe their clock to be the original, with the NGV’s being a replica. Dennice Collett, a senior consultant specialist at Gibson’s, agrees that this clock is likely the one displayed during the centenary celebrations to promote the cake and competition.

The Harths and Gibson’s auction house view this clock as a piece of Melbourne’s history that belongs in a museum or institution. Its journey from Melbourne to their shed near Rockhampton remains a mystery, but its significance is undeniable. As the clock prepares to go under the hammer, all involved are eager to see it find a new home where it can be appreciated for its historical importance.

