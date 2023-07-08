The incessant inundation of emerging social media apps such as Threads is leading to exhaustion

Evadne Eddins has been an active user on various social media platforms throughout the years. From joining Myspace in 2005 to signing up for Spill and Threads just recently, she has witnessed the rise and fall of numerous apps. However, she, like many others, feels exhausted by the constant influx of new platforms, but still wants to stay in the loop. So, despite the fatigue, she continues to download these apps.

With Twitter facing challenges under new management, competitors like Mastodon, Bluesky, Spill, and Threads have gained attention from social media users. People are becoming increasingly weary of the seemingly endless stream of imitators rather than true innovators in the social media space. Experts suggest that social media fatigue has evolved from simply being overwhelmed by content to now being overwhelmed by the sheer number of applications available.

While early social media platforms like Friendster, Hi5, and Myspace were popular in the late 90s and early 2000s, their influence wasn’t as widespread as today. Presently, over 70% of Americans use social media, engaging with an average of six different platforms. Millennials like Eddins have a trail of active and inactive social media profiles, and they find themselves constantly bombarded with new apps and devices, resulting in a feeling of exhaustion.

Nevertheless, there’s still an urge to stay up to date with the latest trends. Consequently, despite their weariness, users like Eddins initially joined Spill and Threads. But these new apps failed to meet expectations, as they seemed to be mere replicas rather than innovative platforms. Many users have grown weary after years of trying out new apps only to find disappointment and fatigue setting in.

Zizi Papacharissi, a professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago, explains that users now have higher expectations for social media sites due to their previous experiences. When new apps turn out to be copycats or underwhelming, user fatigue sets in. People become tired of creating and managing multiple profiles, leading to a broader fatigue with social media platforms in general. Unless new apps bring something fresh and exciting to the table, user fatigue is to be expected.

Twitter’s recent move to limit the number of posts users can see prompted Danny Groner, a marketing director, to consider reducing his reliance on social media. He turned to Bluesky as an alternative, but it couldn’t replace the connections he had previously made on Twitter. Groner also tried various other apps, but none of them fulfilled his needs. His search for a suitable platform continues, as it does for many users.

Most new platforms are launched by major Silicon Valley companies seeking to capitalize on Twitter’s perceived decline rather than catering to user preferences. The motivation behind creating Threads, for example, was simply “why not?” according to Papacharissi. As social media continues to expand, experts advise users to approach each new platform critically to avoid app-related fatigue. It’s essential to consider the data we share, the impact on our attention span, the difficulty of learning a new platform, and the presence of our network. If an app makes you feel connected and excited, try to find similar alternatives. If an app leaves you with a negative feeling, explore other platforms. Ultimately, users should be mindful of whether they are using the app or if the app is using them.

