Breaking News: Chris Jones Resolves Holdout with Chiefs, Signs Lucrative One-Year Deal

All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs have reached an agreement on a one-year deal, effectively ending his holdout, according to the Katz Brothers (Jones’s agents), as confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Jones’s new contract includes “multiple incentives” for the final year, which are expected to significantly increase his earnings this season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Although Jones is now back with the Chiefs, no long-term deal has been finalized, meaning he will become a free agent after this season.

Jones was originally set to earn $20 million in the final year of his $80 million four-year contract with the Chiefs.

He firmly believed that he deserved a higher salary in the last year of his deal, which led to his decision to hold out during training camp and miss the team’s Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.

Jones watched the game from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium, alongside star tight end Travis Kelce, who was out with a knee injury sustained two days prior.

Jones received his first-ever first-team All-Pro designation last season, after previously being named second-team All-Pro three times and selected to the Pro Bowl in four consecutive seasons with the Chiefs.

Seeing other defensive tackles across the league receive lucrative long-term contracts, such as Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets, Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants, and Jeffrey Simmons of the Tennessee Titans, Jones, who recorded 15.5 sacks in 2022, wanted to be treated similarly.