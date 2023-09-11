Blood Shortage Alert: Red Cross Urges Action Amidst Weather and Travel Challenges

The American Red Cross has recently declared a national blood supply emergency due to unfavorable weather conditions and restricted travel.

This urgent declaration comes as the national blood supply has experienced a significant drop of nearly 25 percent since the beginning of August. This decline poses a serious threat to individuals in need of emergency blood and those relying on blood transfusions for medical conditions like cancer and sickle cell disease.

The American Red Cross emphasizes that climate-related disasters have further compounded the shortage, leading them to make a plea for blood donors of all types to come forward and assist.

According to the organization, there is an immediate need for platelet donors and individuals with type O blood to schedule appointments for donation.

Dr. Pampee Young, the chief medical officer for the American Red Cross, stressed the ongoing need for blood, stating that “crises don’t stop with natural disasters” and that the added stress of such disasters can trigger medical crises for individuals with sickle cell disease.

“The need for blood is constant,” Young emphasized. “Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. requires blood—a silent emergency that often goes unnoticed beyond the closed doors of hospitals. Now, that need has become even more urgent.”

In addition to the recent supply challenges, the American Red Cross reveals that Hurricane Idalia, which struck the southeastern U.S. last month, prevented the collection of over 700 units of blood. The organization is also closely monitoring Hurricane Lee, which could further strain the blood supply if it impacts the northeastern region later this week.

Furthermore, the Red Cross reports a shortfall of 30,000 donations in August alone, likely due to the busy travel season and back-to-school activities.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Red Cross has faced ongoing challenges in maintaining an adequate blood supply. Many donation drives were suspended during that time, leading to shortages that persist to this day.