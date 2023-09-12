DraftKings Offers Sincere Apology for Controversial ‘Never Forget’ 9/11 Promotion – Learn More

DraftKings, a popular sports betting website, has issued an apology for promoting a 9/11-themed parlay on the eve of the 22nd anniversary of the attacks. The parlay, titled “Never Forget: Bet these New York teams to win tonight on 9/11,” was shared in a tweet Sunday night and remained online for several hours, according to the Boston Globe . Screenshots of the tweet on Awful Announcing revealed criticism from commenters who deemed the parlay “absolutely INSANE” and questioned why it was not taken down sooner. The parlay consisted of the New York Mets, New York Giants, and New York Yankees.



On Monday, the Mets were playing in New York City, while the Yankees were playing in Boston, where two of the hijacked planes took off on 9/11, as noted by the Globe. The Giants, on the other hand, were playing at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which is adjacent to Newark International Airport, the departure point of another hijacked plane. DraftKings released a statement after the tweet was removed, conveying their sincere apologies for the featured parlay that was briefly shared in commemoration of 9/11. They expressed their respect for the significance of this day for the country and especially for the families directly affected by the tragedy.



Bret Eagleson, who manages the 9/11 Justice organization for families and first responders, criticized the promotion as “tone-deaf.” Eagleson, whose father lost his life in the World Trade Center, denounced the use of the national tragedy for business purposes, emphasizing the need for accountability, justice, and closure rather than self-interest and shameless promotion. (Read more 9/11 anniversary stories.)