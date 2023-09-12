Sarah Burton’s Departure from Alexander McQueen Fashion House: A Fashion Industry Shake-Up After 20 Years

Sarah Burton, the renowned designer who created Princess Diana’s iconic wedding dress, is set to leave Alexander McQueen after more than 20 years. The announcement was made by Kering, the parent company of the fashion house, stating that Burton’s last show will take place on September 30th during Paris fashion week. Gianfilippo Testa, the CEO of Alexander McQueen, expressed his gratitude to Burton for her significant contributions and stated that her legacy will forever be remembered.

Kering mentioned that Burton’s successor will be announced in the near future. Burton, who hails from Macclesfield, joined Alexander McQueen in 1996 as part of a placement year while studying at Central Saint Martins in London. After graduating, she returned to the brand and quickly climbed the ranks, becoming the head of womenswear design in 2000. Following the untimely death of Lee Alexander McQueen in 2010, Burton was named as his successor and entrusted with carrying on his extraordinary vision.

Burton gained international recognition in 2011 when she was revealed as the designer behind Kate Middleton’s wedding dress. The lace gown, complete with an 8-foot train, was described by Burton as “the experience of a lifetime.” She has since continued to design for the princess, creating outfits for various high-profile events, including the weddings of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

In recognition of her contributions to the British fashion industry, Burton was awarded an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2012. Her departure from Alexander McQueen coincides with a larger restructuring within Kering, the conglomerate that owns brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta. The company is undergoing significant changes in an effort to revive sales at Gucci and redefine its overall direction.

This transformation includes Alessandro Michele stepping down as creative director of Gucci and being succeeded by Sabato De Sarno. Additionally, Marco Bizzarri will be leaving his role as chief executive of Gucci, while Maureen Chiquet, former CEO of Chanel, joins the board of directors, and Francesca Bellettini, CEO of Saint Laurent, takes charge of the group’s portfolio of brands.

In an unexpected move, François-Henri Pinault, the founder of Kering, recently acquired a controlling stake in Creative Artists Agency (CAA). This venture into the entertainment industry marks a new direction for Pinault, who has primarily focused on luxury investments over the past decade. With these changes underway, Kering aims to regain its footing in the competitive luxury market, which has been dominated by its rival LVMH.

