Discover the Key to Effective Management: The Power of Attention

A significant spike in mortality rates at a hospital’s neonatal unit. The disappearance of more than 2,000 valuable items from the British Museum.

These two recent stories from the UK serve as a reminder that observing and being aware of what is happening is a fundamental task of management. As Linda Loman, Willy’s wife, declares in Arthur Miller’s play Death of a Salesman, “Attention must be paid.”

Managers should inherently understand this. In the past, the term “supervisory management” was used to describe this central task.

However, this label may now seem burdensome. Supervision can feel intrusive, and it’s a short step from that to surveillance, which lacks empowerment.

Yet, supervision can be viewed neutrally as management taking its responsibilities seriously. When disasters occur, we often ask, “Who was in charge?” and “Why didn’t anyone notice what was happening?”

This was certainly the case during the financial crisis of 2008. The reckless actions of unsupervised traders were referred to as “casino banking”. Although, as Chris Brady, a former business school professor, suggests, this label may have been unfair to the gambling industry, where both customers and staff are closely scrutinized.

This highlights the importance of good managers: they pay attention. As customers, we can differentiate between businesses that understand our needs and those that don’t. As employees, we can tell when a manager genuinely takes an interest in us and addresses our concerns.

When was the last time you chaired a meeting and paused to ask how everyone was feeling?

Management, in this sense, is a demanding activity. This is especially true in the digital age, where messages and distractions constantly bombard us. Paying attention requires effort: a 2011 McKinsey paper recommended mastering the three Fs of focusing, filtering, and forgetting to avoid the pitfalls of multitasking, distraction, and exhaustion.

So, how can we maintain high levels of attention? In a recent award-winning book, leadership coach Nicholas Janni distinguishes between bosses he calls “executors” and those who are “healers”.

Janni recognizes the issue of detached and distracted bosses who fail to understand the challenges their employees face. Healers, on the other hand, are fully engaged and receptive.

Paying full attention requires effort. Janni asks, “When did you last sit in silence for five minutes before a Zoom call to feel more present and available? When was the last time you chaired a meeting and paused to ask how everyone was feeling?”

There is hope, though. “The good news is that attention is like a muscle,” Janni writes. “The more you use it, the stronger it gets.”

For some, these discussions may seem to venture into the realm of “therapy speak”. Managers are not therapists and should not try to be. Work is about completing tasks.

The real question is, what is the most effective way to accomplish tasks, generate new ideas, and improve productivity? Managers who pay attention at the right time and in the right way are likely to achieve better results. Rejecting the role of pseudo-therapist does not mean neglecting employees is a better option.

The psychologist and philosopher William James argued that “the deepest principle in human nature is the craving to be appreciated”. However, taken to the extreme, this perspective could make management seem like a demanding and constant therapeutic activity. Not everyone requires that level of attention.

But until our human colleagues are completely replaced by artificial intelligence, managers still need to notice and recognize the people they work with. As John Garnett of the Industrial Society, an organization founded in 1918 to support managers and workers, used to say, “If you care about what they care about, they’ll care about what you care about.” Reciprocity is the reward for paying attention.

NHS managers in England’s Countess of Chester hospital failed to listen to senior doctors’ concerns about suspicious death rates in the neonatal ward where the now convicted killer Lucy Letby worked.

Truly exceptional managers have all their “senses working overtime”, as a pop song from the 1980s stated. If you’re searching for a mantra or slogan to guide your everyday work, then Loman’s unwittingly offered statement still holds true: attention must be paid.