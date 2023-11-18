Get Excited: Google Maps Receives Colorful New Updates for User Interface

Google has recently updated its popular navigation app, Google Maps, with a new color palette, introducing a refreshing take on the user interface. The update includes new features such as Immersive View for routes, more detailed navigation, and transit filters, along with the revamped color scheme.

The new color palette makes elements within the app more distinguishable. For example, parks and nature areas now appear in a lighter shade of green, while roads have been given new colors ranging from off-white to gray. This allows for better visibility of street crossings and dashed trail paths on the map.

Wider Rollout for Android and iOS Users

Android and iOS users can now enjoy the updated colors on Google Maps, with freeways sporting a darker hue and blue undertones for a cleaner, more streamlined look. Additionally, the colors for restaurants and water features have been adjusted to enhance visibility and aesthetics.

The new color palette has been gradually rolling out to users, with some receiving the update earlier than others. However, a wider availability is currently underway, so users who have not yet seen the changes can expect them to be implemented soon. It is recommended to force close the app if the new colors do not appear immediately.

Source: 9To5Google