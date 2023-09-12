Disney and Charter Strike Timely Deal for Thrilled Football Enthusiasts

America’s second-largest cable company has reached a deal with Disney just in time for subscribers to be able to watch the season’s first Monday Night Football on ESPN. An impasse that began Aug. 31 left Charter Communications’ 14.7 million customers without access to Disney channels including ESPN, along with eight ABC stations, as reported by Deadline. Under the carriage agreement announced Monday, Charter will pay more for Disney’s channels in return for being able to offer the ad-supported tiers of the Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services to subscribers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In the deal, Charter’s Spectrum systems will no longer carry certain Disney-affiliated networks, including those popular with children and teenagers, as reported by NBC News. This includes Baby TV, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, FXM, FXX, Nat Geo Wild, and Nat Geo Mundo. Seven of the eight affected ABC stations will return to Spectrum, including WABC in New York, according to Deadline, but WPVI in Philadelphia was not included in the deal. The companies stated that under the agreement, Charter will have the flexibility to offer different video packages at varying price points based on customer preferences.

