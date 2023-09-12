Enhancing Email Management: Apple Watch’s Remarkable Feature for Streamlined Urgent Email Tracking

Do you often find it frustrating to miss responding to an email you saw on your Apple Watch? Throughout the day, you receive numerous notifications on your smartwatch, including those for emails. But when it comes to replying to emails, the Apple Watch is not exactly user-friendly, especially for lengthy replies. Often, we intend to respond to an email later but end up forgetting about it after clearing the notification.

Fortunately, there is a hidden feature on the Apple Watch that can help you keep track of urgent emails. Once you start using this feature, you’ll never miss an important email again as it will be flagged as a reminder. At the end of the day, when you have more time, you can access the email on a larger screen and easily draft your reply. Follow our steps to make the most of this feature on your Apple Watch.