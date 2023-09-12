Enhancing Email Management: Apple Watch’s Remarkable Feature for Streamlined Urgent Email Tracking

Do you often find it frustrating to miss responding to an email you saw on your Apple Watch? Throughout the day, you receive numerous notifications on your smartwatch, including those for emails. But when it comes to replying to emails, the Apple Watch is not exactly user-friendly, especially for lengthy replies. Often, we intend to respond to an email later but end up forgetting about it after clearing the notification.
Fortunately, there is a hidden feature on the Apple Watch that can help you keep track of urgent emails. Once you start using this feature, you’ll never miss an important email again as it will be flagged as a reminder. At the end of the day, when you have more time, you can access the email on a larger screen and easily draft your reply. Follow our steps to make the most of this feature on your Apple Watch.
Flag emails on your Apple Watch
Shikhar Mehrotra/SlashGear
You can easily flag an email message right from your Apple Watch. It’s a simple process that takes only seconds, but it can save you from forgetting to respond to an important email. There are two ways to flag emails on your Apple Watch: through notifications and in the Mail app. Assuming you’ve already set up the Mail app on your watch and receive email alerts, follow these steps:
To flag a email from notifications:
Open the notifications on your Apple Watch by swiping down from the top of the watch face or tapping on a notification as it arrives.
Tap on the email message that you want to flag.
Swipe up or rotate the digital crown clockwise to access the available options.
Select “Flag.”
The mail app will mark the email as flagged.
You can also flag an email in the Mail app:
Open the Mail app on your Apple Watch.
Select a mailbox from the screen or tap “All Inboxes” to view emails from all your accounts.
Find the email that you want to flag and swipe left.
Tap on the orange flag icon to mark the email for later viewing.
Check your flagged emails
Shikhar Mehrotra/SlashGear
Since the Mail app on your Apple Watch can sync with other service providers like Gmail, you can easily see all your flagged emails in one place. This makes it easier to keep track of them. If you’ve flagged an email using any of the methods mentioned above, you can check them by opening your mail account on your smartphone or computer:
On Gmail, flagged emails will appear with a star next to them, making it easy to differentiate them from other conversations in your inbox. You can also find them in the Important menu.
If you’re using Apple Mail, you’ll see a small flag icon on the email’s tile or find it in the Flagged menu.
By using the flagging feature on your Apple Watch, you can stay on top of all your email updates, respond to important emails when you’re unable to reply immediately, and easily manage long email threads.
Denial of responsibility!Vigour Times is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Denial of responsibility!Vigour Times is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.