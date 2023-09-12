Hunter Biden’s Astonishing Laptop Lawsuit: Unveiling the Unbelievable Revelations

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Something suspicious is happening in Delaware, to paraphrase Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Recently, filings in the Delaware Supreme Court shed light on the litigation involving Mac Isaac, the owner of the computer repair shop where Hunter Biden left his now infamous laptop. Miranda Devine of the New York Post has provided extensive details on the new evidence. It seems that Hunter Biden is deeply ashamed of a laptop that may not belong to him and pictures that may not even depict him. As I previously discussed, his countersuit against Isaac is based on these questionable claims of privacy harm. Hunter’s actions in court have proven to be quite dramatic and reminiscent of Shakespearean plays, as he desperately tries to maintain his contradictory legal and factual positions.

Isaac is seeking to dismiss the countersuit, and his motion reveals Hunter’s convoluted and conflicted attempts to defend himself. Hunter continues to deny that he visited the shop twice and signed the standard form waiving his rights to the computer if it wasn’t collected within the specified period. He persists in these denials, even though Isaac’s team has presented evidence of Hunter’s “frequent use of Wells Fargo ATMs within a few miles of Mac Isaac’s shop.”

For most reasonable people, these arguments appear to be absurd. According to an FBI computer expert, the laptop “was not manipulated in any way.” The authenticity of the information has been further confirmed by matching the device number to Hunter Biden’s Apple iCloud ID. Third parties who received the emails and messages have also verified their authenticity.

However, as Polonius famously remarked in Hamlet, “though this be madness, yet there is method in’t.”

The Biden team, in my opinion, wants to frustrate and delay the litigation as much as possible. They are using the Delaware courts to exact revenge on the now defunct computer shop owner. Furthermore, the mainstream media has largely ignored these absurd court arguments, and acknowledging them would force major news outlets to give full coverage to this story.

Hunter continues to deny any knowledge of voicemail messages and emails from Isaac regarding an external hard drive, payment for the repair, and retrieval of the computer. However, he is adamant that he did not give his consent to Isaac to access the potentially disputed laptop.

This situation brings to mind another famous Shakespearean quote: “Neither a borrower nor a lender be, For loan oft loses both itself and friend, And borrowing dulls the edge of husbandry.” Hunter is compelled to challenge the terms of an agreement that he refuses to acknowledge signing.

Instead, he criticizes the “boilerplate terms of the Repair Authorization” on the work order, claiming that they were hidden and lacked any opportunity for negotiation or discussion.

Furthermore, Hunter asserts that he is deeply “embarrassed” by the publication of private material that could be “highly offensive to a reasonable person.” This includes revealing pictures and communications that may not be attributed to him.

The Isaac team criticized this stance, pointing out that it seems odd for Hunter to be offended by pictures that he “voluntarily shared with others through the website, ‘Pornhub’… The ‘reasonable person’ standard should clearly not apply to Biden… It seems that what would embarrass a reasonable person does not embarrass Biden.”

What is most concerning is how the media continues to bury this story. Imagine the coverage if one of the Trump children made similar claims of ignorance and outrage in court, or questioned the authenticity of files supported by the FBI and other witnesses.

From the very beginning, Devine and her colleagues at the New York Post (along with Fox News and the Wall Street Journal) have pursued this story diligently, even when social media companies suppressed it before the election. They have remained committed to the story over the years, despite false denials and alternative narratives circulated by the media. Ironically, the media was more interested in pursuing unverified allegations from the now-discredited Steele dossier, for which the New York Times and Washington Post received Pulitzer Prizes, despite its ties to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

However, the New York Post remains outcasted by the media for seeking the truth, embarrassing not only the establishment but also other news outlets. It seems that this is not the path to achieving a Pulitzer Prize. As I argued in a previous column, the denial and suppression of true stories can indeed be “the stuff that Pulitzer Prizes are made of.”

Meanwhile, Hunter continues to perform his version of Hamlet in the Delaware court, persisting in questioning reality. It is the ultimate “to be or not to be” act, when everyone knows what the real question is… and it is not about the authenticity of this laptop.

Eventually, the Delaware court will have to realize that, for a man unsure of the authenticity of anything on the laptop, Hunter Biden “doth protest too much, methinks.”