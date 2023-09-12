Discover the Top Vaccination States: Northeast Leads the Way in New Rankings

A recent report released by personal-finance website WalletHub has revealed that four out of the top five states with the highest vaccination rates are located in the Northeastern United States.

Massachusetts takes the top spot on the list, closely followed by Rhode Island. The rest of the top five includes Iowa, Vermont, and Connecticut.

The report also highlights specific achievements in each state. Massachusetts boasts the highest influenza vaccination coverage for children aged six months to 17 years in the entire country, with a rate more than double that of Wyoming, which has the lowest vaccination rate in this category.

Rhode Island leads in two categories: the highest share of teenagers (age 13-17) with up-to-date HPV vaccination and the highest rate of adults receiving flu shots. On the other end of the spectrum, Mississippi ranks the lowest in both of these metrics.

Mississippi also fares poorly in two other categories: the share of teenagers with the meningitis ACWY vaccine and the share of adults over 60 with a Zoster vaccine. South Dakota takes the top spot in both categories, with a rate twice as high as that of Mississippi.

Minnesota boasts the highest share of adults with the tetanus vaccine and the highest share of children (aged 19-35 months) living in poverty who have completed the 7-vaccine series.

This report comes in the wake of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) findings that the vaccination rate for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) among kindergarteners has dropped to 93 percent, falling short of the healthy target rate of 95 percent.

WalletHub conducted the report by evaluating the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three dimensions: adult and elderly vaccination rates, children and teenagers’ immunization rates, and factors influencing immunization disparities. A total of 16 weighted metrics were used to determine the rankings.

Here is the complete ranking from the WalletHub report: