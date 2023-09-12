Delightful Insights: Chimamanda Adichie Presents her Captivating Children’s Book!

Writing a children’s book may seem simple, but novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie discovered firsthand that it was more challenging than expected. In a video interview from her home in Maryland, Adichie revealed that it took her a year-and-a-half to write her book after being rejected twice by her 8-year-old daughter for being “boring.”

Adichie, known for her popular books such as “Americanah” and “Half of a Yellow Sun,” had to change her approach and make her writing shorter and more impactful. The third draft, titled “Mama’s Sleeping Scarf,” ultimately won her daughter’s approval. The picture book, illustrated by Joelle Avelino, follows the story of a little girl named Chino who finds solace in her mother’s headscarf.

Enlivened with bold illustrations, the book takes readers on Chino’s adventures as she holds and plays with the scarf while her mother is at work. By the end of the day, Chino ends up wearing the scarf, which becomes a symbol of connection between generations and a source of comfort for falling asleep.

Adichie, who is already planning another children’s book and working on an adult novel, aimed to highlight “a small slice of joy” in an ordinary day through her book. In a further conversation, Adichie shares her inspiration for the book, her use of a pen name, and what she looks for in books for her daughter. (This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)

Q: What inspired the storyline of your children’s book?

A: The idea for the book came from my daughter pulling my scarf off my head and playing with it. It was a lovely moment that stayed with me. When my parents passed away, I felt a sense of urgency to write a children’s book. I wanted to honor them and create a memory for my daughter about her grandparents.

Q: Why did you choose the pen name Nwa Grace James?

A: The practical reason for choosing a pen name was to keep my children’s books distinct from my darker fiction. I wanted them to have their own identity. But I also wanted to honor my parents by using a name that signifies “the child of Grace James.” They adored my daughter, and I wanted to preserve that connection through my writing.

Q: How does this book fit into the concept of “the danger of a single story” that you discussed in your TED Talk?

A: While not a conscious decision, I believe that all of my work speaks to the importance of telling diverse stories. In this book, I wanted to make something specific to Black women—a scarf—into an ordinary object. By showing ordinary aspects of our lives to readers outside of our community, we can foster greater understanding and familiarity.

Q: Do you think children’s books are more important or valuable than adult books?

A: Children’s books are certainly more consequential because children are more impressionable and vulnerable. As a child, we absorb whatever we read without skepticism. It’s crucial for children to see themselves in books and to be exposed to different cultures and perspectives. This helps broaden their understanding of the world and fosters empathy.

Q: Are you concerned about potential backlash or book bans for your children’s book?

A: It saddens me to see the rise of book banning and anti-intellectualism in some parts of the country. However, I believe that everyone should have the freedom to choose what they read. It’s not about conforming to one’s view of the world, but about embracing diverse stories and expanding our knowledge.

Q: What do you hope readers will take away from your book?

A: I hope that my book brings a little bit of happiness to readers. Even in the simplest moments of an ordinary day, there can be joy to be found. I wanted to capture that sense of joy and share it with children and their families.

