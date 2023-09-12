Ranking England’s Best and Worst Motorways and A Roads for 2023: Unveiling the Most Loved and Hated Routes as Drivers Critique the ‘Backbone of Britain’ – Choose Your Favorite!

Drivers Rate M5 as Best Motorway in England for 2023, A303 the Best Road

According to a new satisfaction survey conducted by independent watchdog Transport Focus, drivers have ranked the M5 as the best motorway in England for 2023. The M40, which connects London and Birmingham, takes the second place spot, while the A30, running from London to Land’s End, is named the second-best road.

On the flip side, the England’s worst motorway title goes to the M6, with the A27 coming in last on the overall list with a satisfaction score of 59 percent.

In the survey, more than 9,000 road users were polled about their most recent journey on a motorway or major ‘A’ road managed by National Highways. They were asked to rate various aspects, including journey times, roadwork management, surface quality, safety, and signage quality.

The M5 received an overall satisfaction score of 82 percent, thanks to positive ratings for journey time, traffic flow, and road congestion. One driver commented, “Clear road, and signage was clear for roadworks that were taking place.”

The M40, which ranked second, also received positive feedback, with one driver stating, “Traffic not too heavy, road in good condition.”

The A303, known for its scenic route from Basingstoke to Honiton, received the highest satisfaction score of 85 percent. One driver praised it by saying, “Great road. Not much traffic. Beautiful scenery. Stop off points. No delays.”

Despite the picturesque scenery, the M6 received a satisfaction rating of only 66 percent, significantly lower than the M5. One driver complained about the road conditions, out-of-date matrix signs, and unwarranted smart motorway speed limits.

The A27, which stretches from Wiltshire to East Sussex, ranked last, with a driver criticizing the large amount of rubbish on the roadside. They said, “The trip was fine. What is such a shame is the amount of rubbish on the sides of the roads… what has happened?”

Overall, 73 percent of road users were satisfied with their recent motorway or major ‘A’ road journey. This marked an improvement from last year’s 69 percent. However, journeys on smart motorways received lower satisfaction levels compared to those without smart sections.

Anthony Smith, CEO of Transport Focus, emphasized the importance of focusing on improving motorways and roads. He stated, “England’s motorways and ‘A’ roads are at the heart of how many of us move around the country. It’s good to see the M5 and M40 perform well…We’ll continue to keep pushing National Highways to improve these issues.”

England’s Motorways and Roads Ranked for 2023

A303 – 85% satisfaction rating

M5 – 82%

M40 – 82%

A30 – 79%

M11 – 79%

A50 – 78%

A19 – 77%

M4 – 76%

A46 – 76%

A1(M) – 76%

A14 – 75%

A38 – 74%

A45 – 74%

A3 – 73%

A2 – 73%

M3 – 72%

M1 – 72%

A34 – 72%

M20 – 70%

M62 – 69%

M56 – 69%

A1 – 68%

M27 – 68%

M60 – 68%

M42 – 68%

M25 – 67%

A5 – 67%

A47 – 66%

M6 – 66%

A12 – 61%

A27 – 59%

Sources: Transport Focus

