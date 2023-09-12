Discovering the Perfect Blend: Exploring the Fascinating Connection between Food and Fashion at The Museum at FIT

Experience the captivating world of “Food & Fashion” at FIT’s museum, coinciding with Fashion Week. This unique exhibit begins with a gallery showcasing the intersection of food and fashion throughout history. Step into the food hall-inspired space, where stalls explore the influence of food and dining on fashion from the 18th century to the present. Marvel at displays illustrating how art and fashion intertwine with food, including Issey Miyake’s sushi-inspired accessories and Judith Leiber’s tomato-shaped minaudière. Delve into the connections between sweets, femininity, and fashion, as well as the role of fashion in activism, sustainability, and the relationship between body image and food choices. Lead curators Melissa Marra-Alvarez and Elizabeth Way have meticulously organized this thought-provoking exhibit.
Don’t miss “Food & Fashion” running from Wednesday through November 26 at The Museum at FIT. Admission is free. Visit fitnyc.edu for more information.
Discover the Newest Vegetables
Dan Barber, the visionary behind Row 7 Seeds, has revolutionized the world of vegetables. Collaborating with chefs, farmers, and plant breeders, he has developed exceptional winter squash varieties like Honeypatch, now available in stores. Building on this success, Row 7 Seeds is introducing its own branded organic vegetables in over 100 Whole Foods markets in the Northeast. Taste the remarkable flavors of Sweet Garleek, a unique cross between leek and garlic, or savor the fluffy texture of Upstate Abundance potatoes. Explore the versatility of Badger Flame orange beets and indulge in the culinary possibilities of Midnight Roma tomatoes and Sweet Prince tomatoes. These vegetable varieties will be available until the end of the year.
Find Row 7 Seeds’ Badger Flame Beets, Sweet Garleek, Upstate Abundance Potatoes, Sweet Prince and Midnight Roma Tomatoes at Whole Foods in the Northeast.
Experience the Flavors of Fall Popcorn
Looking for a fall flavor that goes beyond pumpkin spice? Garrett Popcorn Shops has you covered. Introducing their limited edition Apple CaramelCrisp popcorn, enhanced with diced apples and a hint of cinnamon in its luscious caramel coating. This delicious treat is available exclusively online until October 8th. Whether you’re tailgating or watching football at home, the various tub sizes make it the perfect snack to enjoy.
Get your hands on Apple CaramelCrisp popcorn, priced from $35 (14 cups) to $146 (104 cups), at garrettpopcorn.com.
Learn How to Taste Food Like an Expert
Discover the art of tasting food like a connoisseur. Join Mandy Naglich, an expert on tasting, as she explores various tasting methods that enhance the appreciation and enjoyment of different foods. Participate in a virtual session on September 20th, as part of the 92nd Street Y’s Roundtable program. You’ll receive a list of items to prepare, including rosé wine, tea, chocolate, and cheeses, to sample along with Ms. Naglich.
Don’t miss “How to Taste: A Guide to the World of Flavor” on September 20th from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event will be held online, and tickets are priced at $35. Visit roundtable.org to secure your spot.
Indulge in Unique Baked Goods at Unregular Bakery
Unregular Pizza, renowned for its innovative pizzas adorned with whole burratas, is expanding its offerings with the opening of Unregular Bakery. Located across Fourth Avenue from its flagship pizzeria, Unregular Bakery introduces delightful creations. Try their bomboloni, which are donut-like pastries filled with various delectable flavors. Experience the savory bomboloni filled with stracciatella, capocollo, and sun-dried tomato paste, featuring the distinct flavor of grano arso, a prized burnt wheat from Apulia. Indulge in Bombaspritz, infused with the delightful flavors of Aperol spritz. Treat yourself to a croissant made with buffalo milk butter or savor the croissant infused with coffee beans from Rome’s renowned Caffé Sant’Eustachio. Chef Warren Rojas showcases his mastery of laminated dough by crafting thick, filled pastry disks and a pull-apart pain au chocolat studded with chocolate pieces. Experience Unregular Bakery, owned by Gabriele Lamonaca and Paola Sinisgalli.
Visit Unregular Bakery at 124 Fourth Avenue (13th Street) or call 646-422-7262. Find more information at unregularbakery.com.
