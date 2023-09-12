Discovering the Perfect Blend: Exploring the Fascinating Connection between Food and Fashion at The Museum at FIT

Experience the captivating world of “Food & Fashion” at FIT’s museum, coinciding with Fashion Week. This unique exhibit begins with a gallery showcasing the intersection of food and fashion throughout history. Step into the food hall-inspired space, where stalls explore the influence of food and dining on fashion from the 18th century to the present. Marvel at displays illustrating how art and fashion intertwine with food, including Issey Miyake’s sushi-inspired accessories and Judith Leiber’s tomato-shaped minaudière. Delve into the connections between sweets, femininity, and fashion, as well as the role of fashion in activism, sustainability, and the relationship between body image and food choices. Lead curators Melissa Marra-Alvarez and Elizabeth Way have meticulously organized this thought-provoking exhibit.

Don’t miss “Food & Fashion” running from Wednesday through November 26 at The Museum at FIT. Admission is free. Visit fitnyc.edu for more information.