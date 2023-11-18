Discover the Brain-Boosting Benefits of Strawberries: How They Can Help Prevent Dementia and Depression

Latest Health Discoveries and What They Mean for You

Eating strawberries for breakfast could improve mental health and prevent cognitive decline, says study. The research found that a daily dose of strawberries reduced symptoms of depression, improved emotional control, and enhanced problem-solving skills in participants who consumed freeze-dried strawberry powder over 12 weeks. Studies also found that strawberries have numerous health benefits including boosting the immune system and managing blood sugar.

On the other hand, not being visited by friends and family is linked to an increased risk of dying, according to a recent study. Participants who never received visits from friends or family were 39% more likely to die. Loneliness and social isolation are associated with various health problems, including dementia and heart disease. The World Health Organization has launched a global initiative to address the epidemic of loneliness, and research has found that loneliness may be more detrimental to heart health than a poor diet or smoking.

If you’re worried about your child’s dental hygiene, consider investing in an electric toothbrush. Recent research showed that oscillating-rotating electric toothbrushes were more effective at reducing plaque and gingivitis in kids compared to manual toothbrushes. The improvement was particularly significant in 7-10 year-olds.

Lower your salt intake for better blood pressure. By cutting out just one teaspoon of salt from your diet per day, you can see a reduction in blood pressure similar to that of common blood pressure medications. The study found that most people are likely to experience a decrease in blood pressure with reduced sodium intake. High sodium consumption is linked to heart disease and increasing risks of hypertension.

Finally, researchers at the New Jersey Institute for Successful Aging have found that a positive outlook on aging was associated with living longer. Participants in the study with a high score for subjective successful aging (SSA) had significantly lower chances of dying within nine years compared to those with a low SSA score. This study provides a new way to understand the relationship between aging perceptions and mortality.

Reference