Ultimate Guide: How to Watch the Latest Hallmark Christmas Movie Premieres this Weekend

Are you ready for the Christmas spirit? This weekend features three new heartwarming holiday movies airing on Hallmark. The Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas is in full gear, showcasing three new movies premiering every weekend from now until Christmas. Starting off the festive weekend is Navigating Christmas starring Chelsea Hobbs and Stephen Huszar. Then, Saturday night we get A Merry Scottish Christmas with Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf. Rounding out the Christmas-centric lineup is Holiday Hotline, starring Emily Tennant and Niall Matter. It’s like the 12 Days of Christmas, but much longer than that!

First up, we have Navigating Christmas. It tells the story of a recently divorced mother and her teen son who decide to spend the Christmas holidays at the old lighthouse on Saint Nicholas Island. Navigating Christmas premieres Friday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel.

Next, on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET, we have A Merry Scottish Christmas. The movie follows the journey of two estranged siblings who return to their hometown and discover a long-held family secret.

Finally, we have Holiday Hotline, premiering this Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET. The movie tells the tale of a woman working at a cooking hotline who forms a connection with a single father, whom she doesn’t realize she has a crush on in real life!

But how can you watch these festive films? If you have cable, you can tune into the Hallmark Channel. Otherwise, you can subscribe to services like Peacock and Hallmark Now for even more holiday cheer!

These holiday movies add a unique feel to this festive season, so don’t miss out!

