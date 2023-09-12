Devastating Loss: Flesh-Eating Infection Claims Texas Man in His 30s, Linked to Raw Oyster Consumption







Texas man in his 30s dies from flesh-eating bacterial infection he caught from eating raw oysters

By Luke Andrews, Health Reporter For Dailymail.Com

Published: 20:53 BST, 12 September 2023 | Updated: 20:53 BST, 12 September 2023

A man in his 30s from Texas has tragically passed away after consuming raw oysters contaminated with a flesh-eating bacteria. This incident sheds light on the alarming rise of Vibrio vulnificus infections across the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning regarding the increasing number of cases this year alone, with 12 confirmed deaths as a result of Vibrio infections so far.

Doctors have identified the deceased man as someone who had contracted a Vibrio vulnificus infection. This bacterium resides in warm coastal waters and contaminated oysters. Local health officials reveal that the patient had a pre-existing liver condition and was taking immuno-suppressant drugs, making him highly susceptible to severe illness from the infection. Typically, Galveston County Health Department records around 5 to 10 Vibrio infections annually, with fatalities occurring every few years.

The exact date and location of the man’s death, as well as the source of the raw oysters, remain unknown. It is important to note that Vibrio vulnificus thrives in warm coastal waters and enters shellfish, like oysters, through water filtration. Humans can be exposed to the bacteria by either consuming infected seafood or swimming in contaminated waters with an open cut or wound.

When ingested, Vibrio vulnificus survives stomach acid and rapidly multiplies in the small intestine, attacking the surrounding tissues. The infection progresses rapidly, leading to septic shock and death within days. According to the CDC, approximately one in three patients diagnosed with a Vibrio infection do not survive. Symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting, high fever, chills, and sepsis – a life-threatening immune response.

Treatment for a Vibrio vulnificus infection involves antibiotics and, in severe cases, surgical removal of infected tissue. Unfortunately, this Texas man is the twelfth person to succumb to a Vibrio infection in the US this year. The spread of Vibrio vulnificus is extending further north due to rising sea temperatures. Florida’s Department of Health warns residents about the presence of this flesh-eating bacteria in floodwaters.

Florida has reported eight fatalities related to Vibrio vulnificus this year, while New York and Connecticut have reported one and two deaths respectively. It is unclear whether these deaths were a result of consuming contaminated shellfish or swimming in open waters. In Connecticut, at least one individual contracted the bacteria after swimming in the ocean.

Scientists express concern about the shifting distribution of Vibrio vulnificus. Initially confined to the Gulf of Mexico, the bacteria now expands into new territories due to rising sea temperatures. If trends continue, experts predict that Vibrio could potentially affect every coastal state in the US by 2040.

