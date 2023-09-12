Royal Trampoline Mishap: Kate Middleton Injured while Playfully Bouncing with her Children

Kate Middleton makes a surprising fashion statement with medical tape during royal appearance

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, made an unexpected fashion statement during her latest royal appearance. She visited a male prison in Surrey, England, to support an addiction charity and was spotted with medical tape on her right hand. Reports suggest that Middleton injured her hand while playing on a trampoline with her children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Although a spokesperson confirmed it as a minor injury, Middleton’s light bandage caught attention.

Kate Middleton herself revealed to the press that the bandage on her hand was a result of playing on a trampoline with her children. Despite reaching out to Middleton’s representatives for comment, Fox News Digital did not receive an immediate response.

The bandage, which was barely noticeable, complemented Middleton’s sharp navy blue pantsuit, along with her loose hair and simple jewelry. Notably, her stunning engagement ring from Prince William added a touch of elegance.

During her visit to HMP High Down prison, Middleton had the opportunity to learn about the addiction support services provided to inmates and their families. The Forward Trust, the charity Middleton works with, focuses on helping individuals break free from addiction and criminal behavior. Middleton became a patron of the charity in June 2021, and the organization expressed its gratitude for her invaluable support on its website.

In an interesting turn of events, pictures of Middleton’s injury surfaced shortly after her appearance on the “Good, The Bad, & The Rugby” podcast. On the podcast, Middleton joked about her competitive nature, especially with Prince William. She shared their struggles with finishing a game of table tennis together, explaining that it becomes a mental challenge between them.

In conclusion, Kate Middleton’s unexpected fashion choice of sporting medical tape on her hand during a royal appearance created quite a buzz. Alongside her charitable endeavors and playful banter, Middleton continues to captivate the public’s attention.

