Devastating Blaze Engulfs Downtown LA Commercial Building

A massive fire erupted in a three-story commercial/office building in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday. Flames quickly consumed the structure, shooting through the roof and causing fire crews to take a defensive stance as they battled the inferno.

The fire started around 1 p.m. on the third floor of the building located in the 300 block of East Fourth Street. The Los Angeles Fire Department promptly responded to the scene.

Initially, firefighters attempted to enter the building, but they were forced to evacuate as the flames rapidly spread throughout the 5,000-square-foot structure. Smoke billowed from both the lower-level windows and the roof. Fire crews adapted their strategy and commenced drenching the fire from the outside using ladder trucks.

Fire officials mentioned that the building’s second and third floors contained “dense storage,” which provided ample fuel for the fire. The ground floor was designated for commercial use, while the second and third floors were intended to be office spaces.

It remains uncertain if there were any individuals inside the building when the fire broke out. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries so far.