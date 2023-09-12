Unlocking Ontario’s Potential: A Deep Dive into Premier Doug Ford’s 2018 Mandate Letters

In 2018, Ontario Premier Doug Ford issued a set of instructions to his cabinet ministers, outlining their tasks and responsibilities for the government’s first term. Although the mandate letters have been kept confidential and fought over in court, Global News managed to obtain and verify them independently. They are now being released in a series called ‘Mandated’. The full letters can be found on Global News’ website.

Premier Doug Ford’s mandate letter starts off by welcoming the minister to their new role and thanking them for accepting it. He emphasizes that their government was elected with a plan for the people, and he is committed to ensuring that it remains a government for the people. Ford explains that too many individuals have been neglected by previous governments who were more focused on elite interests. He is determined to avoid falling into the same trap.

As the ministers take on their responsibilities, Ford urges them to always consider whether their actions are beneficial to the people. Their decisions should make a positive impact on individuals who may not have the resources to influence government decisions through lobbying or activism. Ford emphasizes the need to understand the individual impact of policies, particularly those that may increase costs for individuals, families, or small businesses.

In their communications on behalf of the government, Ford encourages the ministers to speak directly to the people, eliminating any middleman. They should deliver messages in language that everyday people can understand, focusing on the benefits of decisions rather than getting caught up in bureaucratic details. Ford wants everyone, regardless of their background or education, to feel included and to understand the government’s agenda.

Ford reminds the ministers of their plan for the people, which includes commitments such as scrapping the carbon tax, reducing gas prices, and providing tax relief to lower and middle-class families. Other commitments involve cleaning up the hydro mess, creating job opportunities, restoring accountability and trust, and improving healthcare. He expects every member of the Cabinet to know and uphold these commitments.

Ford stresses the need to prioritize taxpayers and deliver results that benefit Ontario’s families and businesses. He highlights the importance of eliminating wasteful spending, cutting red tape, and making the government more efficient. Ford expects each ministry to adhere to the established spending guidelines and work towards achieving fiscal goals. He also emphasizes the need for accountability and ethical behavior from the ministers, both professionally and personally.

Ford expresses his confidence in the ministers and their commitment to getting the province back on track. He envisions Ontario becoming an economic powerhouse once again, providing high-quality services to its residents. Ford emphasizes the importance of working as a united team, supporting one another, and earning the trust of the people.

While the listed policies in the mandate letter are the ministers’ top priorities, Ford acknowledges that challenges may arise during their term. He expects the ministers to be prepared to handle these challenges and other objectives that may arise throughout their mandate. Ford also highlights the need for effective working relationships with various sectors and levels of government.

In conclusion, Ford promises that his government will undo the damage caused by the previous administration. He asks the ministers to work together in accomplishing their commitments and respecting the people of Ontario. Ford looks forward to partnering with them to bring the province back on track and deliver on their promises. The letter ends with his signature and the minister’s name.

Reference