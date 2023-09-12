Meet Your Speedy Sidekick: eXoMod C68 Carbon – A Hellcat Restomod That Creates Lifelong Companions

There are few mainstream performance cars that can match the charisma and title length of the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. This car is built for those who demand more power, even beyond the already impressive 717 horsepower of the standard Hellcat. However, when parked next to a monster disguised as a 1968 Charger, the Redeye pales in comparison, fading into the background. While it’s cool that eXoMod Concepts wrapped this carbon fiber “exoskeleton” around a modern unibody and Hellcat powertrain, the mechanical details are irrelevant. This car simply oozes badassery. The 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat C68 Carbon (yes, it’s a mouthful) lives up to its Mopar roots. It may not be the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition, but people will still tire of hearing your answer to “what kind of car do you drive?” Let’s just call it the “68 Carbon” from now on, shall we? I don’t want to exacerbate my inevitable interphalangeal arthritis diagnosis.

Instead of going into detail about the 68 Carbon’s specifications, let me give you the highlights. Thanks to its modern underpinnings, the body is 4 inches wider than the original 1968 Charger. The custom body features “bumblebee” stripes, a carbon fiber dual snorkel hood, a “68 Carbon” grille with vintage-inspired headlights, and 20-inch wheels equipped with Nitto NT555 G2 tires. Inside, you’ll find custom Italian leather upholstery with eXoMod touches. But let’s be honest, the real showstopper is the exterior.

What sets the C68 Carbon apart is its lack of a set specification. eXoMod has no plans to mass-produce these cars, so they can be customized to your heart’s desire (provided you have the money). One lucky buyer got their hands on the Plum Crazy finished version for a staggering $274,000 back in May. But don’t worry, eXoMod’s current pricing suggests that buyer got a good deal. As for me, I had the pleasure of experiencing the blue one. Our wheels may be prettier, but I’ll always have a soft spot for Plum Crazy, the color of my former 2013 Challenger 392. And let me tell you, that car had a big personality. Yet, the C68 Carbon easily steals the spotlight from even the most accomplished cars the moment it appears. The two cars shown above have some differences, but no matter how you customize it, the build quality and attention to detail shine through. The carbon weave looks absolutely stunning in person when clear-coated.

On a sunny July afternoon, eXoMod CEO Rick Katzeff and I took the C68 Carbon for a spin around southeast Michigan. We didn’t focus on finding the twistiest roads; instead, we wanted to gauge people’s reactions to the car. Detroit is known for its love of cars, not just those produced by Detroit automakers. The automotive tastes in the modern Metro area are as diverse as the region itself. Car culture is still very much alive here, even among those who are open to embracing new ways of doing things. And that’s where the C68 Carbon comes in. It combines old-fashioned power with a vintage exterior and modern cabin, electronics, and safety systems. It’s a hit with the crowd. We encountered people slowing down to admire the car or stopping at stoplights to ask about it. The C68 Carbon is not just a car, it’s an experience.

While the C68 Carbon may appeal more to sports car enthusiasts than the blue-collar muscle car crowd, its charm is undeniable. It will make a statement wherever it goes. It’s not for the faint of wallet or personality. If you’re not one for social interactions, this car may not be for you. But if you’re ready to turn heads and make new friends, the C68 Carbon is a must-have. It encapsulates everything that makes the Challenger Hellcat great and gives it a nostalgic twist. It’s a modern muscle car wrapped in a stunning package. Can you imagine one in Go Mango? Just asking for a friend.

Reference