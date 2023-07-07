One Suspect Still at Large After Lake Elsinore Robbery; Three Others Apprehended

Authorities announced on Thursday that three individuals have been apprehended in connection with a robbery in Lake Elsinore.

Sgt. Carlos Garcia Villa of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department stated that deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of Collier Avenue after receiving a report about a robbery.

The robbers, wearing face masks, entered the establishment and subsequently fled northbound on Interstate 15, absconding with several mobile devices.

