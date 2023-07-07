One Suspect Still at Large After Lake Elsinore Robbery; Three Others Apprehended

Authorities announced on Thursday that three individuals have been apprehended in connection with a robbery in Lake Elsinore.

Sgt. Carlos Garcia Villa of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department stated that deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of Collier Avenue after receiving a report about a robbery.

The robbers, wearing face masks, entered the establishment and subsequently fled northbound on Interstate 15, absconding with several mobile devices.

Sheriff’s deputies from the Lake Elsinore and Lake Mathews stations successfully located the suspects and their vehicle at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, as reported by Villa.

Although Lake Mathews deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the culprits accelerated at a high speed, resulting in a pursuit that concluded in San Bernardino County.

The individuals who were apprehended include Kentrel Forby, 23, of Rialto; Tyler Vansickle, 27, of Highland; and Handy Nathaniel Blocker, 19, of Highland. However, Villa noted that a fourth suspect remains at large.

Furthermore, a search warrant was executed, leading detectives to discover numerous electronic devices associated with the robbery. Forby, Vansickle, and Blocker were subsequently transported to the Cois Byrd Detention Center and charged with robbery, conspiracy, felony evading, and organized retail theft. The investigation is still ongoing.

Individuals with any information related to this incident are encouraged to contact Deputy Noel of the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station at 951-245-3300. Business owners are advised to report any criminal activities directly to law enforcement at 951-776-1099.