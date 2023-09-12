The Era of Peak Fossil Fuel Demand Approaches: Expect Major Shifts in This Decade

Sign up now to receive a daily email digest from myFT that summarizes the latest news in the Oil & Gas industry every morning.

The executive director of the International Energy Agency shares insights

In the traditional energy sector, there has always been a reluctance to acknowledge the possibility of a permanent decline in demand for oil, gas, and coal. Despite discussions about peak oil and peak coal in the past, both fuels continue to reach record-breaking levels, which makes it challenging to embrace the idea that their demand will decrease any time soon.

However, according to the International Energy Agency’s latest projections, this era of continuous growth is expected to come to an end in the next decade. This development will have significant implications for the global energy industry as well as the fight against climate change.

Every year, the IEA’s World Energy Outlook presents potential scenarios for the future of the global energy system. The upcoming report, to be released next month, reveals that the world is nearing a critical turning point. Even with the absence of new climate policies, based solely on current government policies, the demand for each fossil fuel is projected to reach its peak in the coming years. This is earlier than many anticipated and signifies a notable milestone.

These projections indicate a shift in greenhouse gas emissions, mainly driven by the exponential growth of clean energy technologies like solar panels and electric vehicles, the structural changes in China’s economy, and the consequences of the global energy crisis.

Coal demand has remained persistently high over the past decade. Nevertheless, it is predicted to reach its peak in the near future, as significant investments outside of China dry up and solar and wind power dominate the expansion of electricity systems. Even in China, the largest consumer of coal globally, the remarkable growth of renewables and nuclear power, along with a slower economy, point to a decline in coal usage.

Some experts speculated that global oil demand may have already peaked after experiencing a sharp decline during the pandemic. While the IEA was cautious about premature predictions, the latest projections show that the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, particularly in China, suggests that oil demand will reach its peak before 2030. The expansion of electric buses, two- and three-wheelers, especially in emerging economies, further contributes to the decline in demand.

The so-called “Golden Age of Gas,” a term coined in 2011, is also approaching its end, with demand in advanced economies expected to decrease later in this decade. This is due to the growing dominance of renewables in electricity generation, the rise of heat pumps, and Europe’s accelerated shift away from gas following geopolitical events.

The peaks in demand for these three fossil fuels indicate progress in transitioning to cleaner and more secure energy systems and highlight efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change. However, it is crucial to consider some important factors.

Firstly, the projected declines in demand based on current policies are not sufficient to limit global warming to 1.5C. Achieving this goal will require stronger and faster policy actions by governments.

Additionally, demand for these fuels will vary across regions. While advanced economies may experience a decline, some emerging and developing economies, particularly in gas consumption, will continue to see growth. Nevertheless, the global trend emphasizes the increasing prominence of low-emissions electricity and fuels and energy efficiency improvements.

Furthermore, the declines in demand will not follow a linear trajectory. Despite the structural peaks expected in this decade, there may still be temporary fluctuations in demand caused by factors like extreme weather events.

Even as demand for fossil fuels declines, energy security challenges will persist as suppliers adapt to these changes. The projected peaks in demand do not diminish the need for investment in oil and gas supply, as existing fields experience steep production declines. Simultaneously, they undermine arguments for increased spending on major new oil and gas projects, which carry significant economic, financial, and environmental risks.

Given that current policies are already leading to the visibility of the peaks in fossil fuel demand, decision-makers must be adaptable. The clean energy transition may accelerate further through stronger climate policies. The energy landscape is rapidly changing, and it is changing for the better.