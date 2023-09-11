Daring Spectacle: Adventurous Daredevil Leaps Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato

The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato defies the norms of a supercar. Our very own Kyle Hyatt described it as “one of the best Lamborghinis ever” in his test drive earlier this year. But just how extreme can this car be? Mark McCann, a popular YouTuber, recently pushed the limits by jumping the Sterrato on a dirt road.

JUMPING A LAMBORGHINI STERRATO

It’s important to note that this isn’t a press car provided by the company. McCann took the risk with his own personal Sterrato, which he purchased a few months ago. In his latest video, McCann tests the car’s capabilities on one of the world’s toughest off-road courses: Cowm Quarry.

Covering over 150 acres, Cowm Quarry offers a challenging and unique terrain that resembles another planet. It’s the perfect playground for testing the limits of an off-road vehicle. However, McCann took precautions and even applied paint protection film (PPF) to the Sterrato, showing his commitment to preserving the car’s condition.

Despite the PPF, McCann encountered some challenges while tackling the course. He damaged parts of the Sterrato, almost pulling off a section of the front bumper. This experience made him realize that Lamborghini designed the car for loose gravel, dirt, and sand rather than rough trails. Undeterred, McCann found his own dirt track and after a few runs, successfully jumped the Sterrato. The landing was impressive, although potential damage remains unknown. This demonstrates the exhilarating possibilities when money is no object.